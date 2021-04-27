Manheim Township High School is the top-ranked public high school in Lancaster County for the second consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best High Schools list, released today.

The 1,800-student suburban high school ranked 60th in Pennsylvania, topping 18 other county high schools included in the rankings. Second came Penn Manor (71st in Pennsylvania), then Lampeter-Strasburg (86th), Garden Spot (95th) and Hempfield (111th).

This year’s rankings feature more than 17,800 public high schools across the country, and 678 in Pennsylvania. Schools are judged and assigned points based on performance on advanced placement and international baccalaureate exams, proficiency on reading and math standardized tests, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

Data from the 2018-19 school year was used, so the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a factor in this year’s rankings. Data from the 2017-18 school year was used last year.

Among the most improved schools on the 2021 list were Garden Spot in the Eastern Lancaster County School District, which jumped 72 spots from 167th in Pennsylvania to 95th, and McCaskey Campus in the School District of Lancaster, which improved in the state rankings by 53 spots, from 375th to 322nd.

Those of note that dropped in this year’s rankings include Warwick, which dropped 66 places from 134th in the state to 200th, and Cocalico, which also slipped 66 spots, from 158th to 224th.

U.S. News has been criticized for its school rankings because of its heavy reliance on standardized test performance — which, to many, is an assessment of wealth, not intelligence — and a few incidents of fraud committed by schools that self-submit data. However, whereas colleges can submit their own data for ranking institutions of higher education, the high school rankings rely solely on third-party data from the U.S. Department of Education and other agencies.

In recent years, U.S. News has added data that factor in students who are economically disadvantaged, or those who qualify for free-and-reduced school meals. Among all ranked schools this year, 77% had a student body made up of at least 25% students who are economically disadvantaged.

In Lancaster County, however, four of the poorest high schools are ranked in the bottom five this year. Those are McCaskey Campus, Columbia, La Academia Partnership Charter School and Lancaster’s alternative school, Phoenix Academy. The latter three fell in the state’s bottom 160, where schools aren’t given an individual ranking. The same four schools are also the four high schools with the highest percentages of Black and Latino students.

U.S. News & World Report released its rankings to the media on Monday with the stipulation that the information not be published and schools not be contacted until today, when the results were made available to the schools and the public.