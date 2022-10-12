The Manheim Township School Board is expected to decide Thursday if it will spend six to nine months researching and discussing the possibility of changing its athletics participation policy to address transgender students.

Currently, the district’s athletics policy doesn’t mention transgender athletes but the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association accepts a school principal’s decision on the student’s gender and the district has a nondiscrimination policy.

Because of public interest in Thursday's vote, the school board has moved its 7 p.m. meeting to the Manheim Township High School auditorium at 115 Blue Streak Blvd.

The Manheim Township School Board is the third Lancaster County school board to address transgender students’ participation in sports, following Conestoga Valley and Hempfield School districts.

Over the summer Hempfield became the first Pennsylvania district to pass a policy limiting athletic participation to an athlete’s sex at birth.

Here’s what was discussed and what’s next at Manheim Township, Hempfield and Conestoga Valley school districts:

Manheim Township

What happened: School Board member Keith Krueger has asked the board to research and discuss a policy that would regulate the participation of transgender students in district athletics. His first request came at the board’s Aug. 18 meeting.

“There's zero legal liability to embark on this process,” Krueger said at the Sept. 15 meeting. “If we postpone this decision, however, and do nothing, I believe we're only going to have to deal with this at a later date when we're forced to deal with this issue when the matter is more complicated.”

At the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, which drew more than 70 residents and lasted more than four hours, Superintendent Robin Felty said the district’s solicitor advised against adopting a sex-based distinction in its athletics policy. The solicitor attributed his reasoning to findings from recent court cases and the likelihood that the U.S. Department of Education will be adopting regulations on the subject in the near future, she said.

Though a vote was not placed on the board’s Sept. 15 meeting agenda, during the new business section of the meeting, Krueger asked again for the board to take action.

Board members Nikki Rivera, Janet Carroll and Joann Hentz voiced their concerns with developing a policy, and Carroll reminded the board of the solicitor’s advice.

Several residents who spoke at the Sept. 8 meeting said there are transgender students on athletic teams at Manheim Township, but did not offer details. Board members didn’t reference a known transgender athlete that prompted their discussion.

Residents in favor of and against developing a policy took to the podium for public comment both at the Sept. 8 and 15 meetings.

What’s next: After the Sept. 15 board meeting school board President Stephen Grosh put it on tonight’s agenda for a vote.

The agenda lists Krueger’s proposed six- to nine- month plan as a voting item. The approval would include an agreement to obtain outside legal counsel in the process.

Originally, Grosh suggested two votes – one on whether the board should begin a six- to nine-month discussion on a sex-based distinction in athletics, and another considering research and outside legal counsel on transgender athletes participating in sports.

An option for citizens to comment on the voting item is listed on the agenda prior to the board’s vote.

Hempfield School District

What happened: The school board on July 12 approved a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth. The 6-2 decision, which came after 15 months of deliberation, was met with mixed reactions.

School board President Grant Keener and board members Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Linda Johnston, Justin Wolgelmuth and Charles Merris voted in favor of the policy, while members Mike Donato and Jim Maurer voted against it. Board Vice President Pat Wagner did not attend the meeting.

Debate on how to include transgender athletes in sports at Hempfield began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021 after coming out as transgender and having run on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

What’s next: Representatives from both the American Civil Liberties Union and Education Law Center spoke out against the district’s new policy, labeling it as discriminatory against transgender students.

As the first school district in the state to adopt a restrictive policy on transgender athlete participation in sports, Hempfield has also opened itself up for possible litigation. In a statement, American Civil Liberties Union Trans Right Organizer Naiymah Sanchez said the ACLU’s Pennsylvania branch is “ready to fight” Hempfield’s policy.

Maurer also warned the board it would be the target of lawsuits due to the possibility that the district’s new policy violates Title IX, a federal law protecting students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The ACLU Pennsylvania branch has not filed a lawsuit against Hempfield as of Wednesday, according to spokesperson Andy Hoover.

Conestoga Valley School District

What happened: The school board decided at its July 18 meeting to further research state and federal law on transgender athletes participating in sports before considering possible revisions to its athletics policy.

Board member Michael Talley and board Vice President Phil Benigno first proposed discussing the school’s athletic policy, citing an interest to “get ahead of the curve,” at the board’s June 20 meeting. Talley mentioned Hempfield School District’s policy when bringing it up for discussion.

Recently board President Idette Groff said the board is still in a phase of research. She contacted Hempfield School Board for insight into its approach. But Groff said she doubts Conestoga Valley will take 15 months to come to a decision, like Hempfield did.

There has been no indication that there is a transgender athlete in the district.

What’s next: Groff said a discussion concerning the legalities of creating a policy would happen in an executive session – not open to the public – but that’s only step one in the decision-making process.

The district’s solicitor also provided Groff with a timeline on the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed changes to Title IX regulations. The department issued a release on June 23 stating the proposed regulations would protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics.

Proposed regulations were posted to the Federal Register for public comment July 12 and remained open to comment until Sept. 19.