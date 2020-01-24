Manheim Township commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on a controversial proposal that, if approved, would allow “gun-shop-free school zones” as well as a ban on outdoor signage displaying guns within the zone.

The petition, brought by Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, would not allow gun shops within 1,000 feet of a school. Officials with the school have said they were prompted to seek the buffer after The Gun Gallery relocated to the former Reifsnyder’s piano store on Dillerville Road, just a few hundred yards from the school.

The gun store, now closed, relocated right around the time of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people in February 2018. School officials mentioned the shooting, as well as ongoing concerns for school safety during a hearing on the petition in September.

Nearby Franklin & Marshall College, 637 College Ave., is also in favor of the proposal.

Joshua Cohen, the attorney representing Lancaster Country Day, said he is “optimistic” the commissioners will approve the proposal.

“We continue to believe it is beneficial to the students,” Cohen said.

Critics have raised free speech concerns on the gun signage restriction, and a gun rights group threatened legal action if commissioners approved the proposal.

The township planning commission recommended approval of the school buffer for gun shops in August but rejected the gun signage prohibition component. Former commissioner Al Kling told LNP in December passage of the petition as-is would attract lawsuits on free-speech grounds.

Cohen said he was “confident in the legality and the constitutionality” of the school’s proposal.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related coverage