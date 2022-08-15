If you’ve ever had the urge to tell one of your former teachers how the lessons they taught you have affected your life, you’ll understand the motivation of a group of Manheim Township High School alumni who have a special message for two educators from their past.

And since those educators’ impact happens to extend into the lives of hundreds of students over more than three decades — and even onto the Broadway stage — you can understand why these alumni have waited patiently through 2 1/2 years of COVID-19 postponements to deliver this message to their retired theater directors, Mark and Beth Wagner.

The couple, who are now on staff at Grandview Church, founded the Manheim Township Performing Arts organization and co-directed fall plays and spring musicals for 33 years — from 1987 to 2020.

Their former students had a tribute planned to coincide with the Wagners’ final curtain call before retirement — the musical “Mamma Mia!,” which was shut down by the pandemic a few days before its scheduled opening in March 2020.

The alumni had to settle for a socially distanced “flash mob serenade” in the couple’s yard a few weeks later.

“They showed up in our driveway,” Mark Wagner said. “We sat on the back porch, and they played this (tribute) video for us.”

“And we just sobbed,” Beth Wagner added.

But the grown-up theater kids continued to plan their tribute as months stretched into years.

They’ll finally get their chance to honor the Wagners at a gala event Saturday night in Steinman Hall of the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster — featuring a reception, performances, videos and speeches.

“The fact that Mark and Beth sacrificed virtually every weeknight of the fall and spring for 33 years to provide high schoolers with this excellent theater opportunity ... it’s honestly mind-blowing the level of sacrifice that they made,” said Rebecca Rutt, one of three former Buttolph sisters who were involved in the Wagners’ productions as actors and costume crew members in the 2000s and are helping plan the event. “I just think it demands to be honored.”

“They’re just such giving, humble people who really weren't looking for recognition,” Rutt’s sister, Sarah Kanagy, class of 2009, said. “They were doing what they loved, and creating this environment for kids to really flourish. I can't say enough good things about them.

“We want to leave them without a doubt in their mind that they have impacted so many people and their legacy goes on through all of our lives and then all of our kids’ lives,” Kanagy added.

Met doing theater

Mark Wagner and the former Bethanie Russell met during the summer of 1985, performing in a Pennsylvania Dutch-themed comedy called “Papa is All,” at the former Ritz Theater in New Holland. It was directed by her theater mentor at Garden Spot High School, the late Stan Deen.

(Deen is the subject of the film “Brave the Dark,” shot in Lancaster County in December 2021).

The Wagners married 35 years ago this month, and a month later founded MTPA. “Fools,” a Neil Simon comedy, was the first play they co-directed in the fall of 1987.

Both actors in local theater, Mark had studied music in college and had just been hired as the choral director at Manheim Township, while Beth had earned a theater degree.

“When I went off to theater school I didn't expect to come back and direct high school ... but I ended up loving it,” Beth said. “I just really loved being around the kids and just watching their process and helping them develop these characters and really do good shows.

“What we found is the more you challenge the kids and the higher your expectations, they reached that,” she said. “We invested ourselves in them, and they returned that by totally investing themselves.

“That’s something we felt, growing up,” Beth said, citing Deen’s influence. Mark recalled being nurtured in a love of theater at Donegal High School by his teacher, Mary Margaret Ruth.

“It was so clear that ‘Mimi’ (Ruth) loved theater herself and it was infectious and she took it seriously,” Mark said. “We applied that to our program.

“There’s a lot of philosophies in theater programs,” Mark said. “Ours was to do the best job that we could do, to work together as a team, to put on the best production we can.

“We wanted to really get students involved in the technical end of theater, with lighting and sound, and get them excited. about that and all that you can do, and how important that is for a good production. And the same way with sets,” Mark said.

The Wagners credit their MTPA staff over the 33 years — professional costumers, choreographers, set designers and technical directors — who trained event the students who weren’t cast in acting parts how to fulfill other production roles.

“I think the thing I'm most proud of with MTPA in a lot of ways ... was the kids and the way they accepted everybody and that there was always a place for everyone,” Beth said. “They were so welcoming. And I just don't think that happens all the time, especially in high school. “We really emphasized that, in this production, if you're not on stage, if you didn't make it into the cast, that doesn't mean you're not a part of the group,” Mark said. “What can you do this time around to contribute to the whole? ... I think fostering that kind of home or family within the school was something we really valued.”

Broadway and beyond

The students who acted in, stage managed, built sets for and served on costume and technical crews for the MTPA shows have gone on to a variety of professions in adult life while maintaining friendships from high school theater.

Many of them cited the Wagners’ influence on their lives, and talked about how the couple instilled in them a strong work ethic, the ability to accept rejection, a culture of acceptance of others, high standards of professionalism and putting aside ego to work as a team toward a common goal.

Michael Thatcher, of the class of 2005, recently joined the cast of “Wicked” on Broadway, playing roles including the Witch’s father, an Ozian official and understudy for the Wizard and Dr. Dillamond.

He began acting when the Wagners needed younger kids for roles in some of the high school shows — starting with “The Will Rogers Follies.”

“The Wagners mean so much to me because they started this passion I have for theater,” Thatcher said. “That whole experience when I was 10 years old, in the fifth grade and working with those high school students and the Wagners, it changed my life. That's what I wanted to do.”

Thatcher remembered that, when he was playing one of the leads in “The Secret Garden” his senior year, Beth Wagner pulled him aside to explain that the lead actors in a show have the power to set a positive tone in the rehearsal room.

“And that is something I’ve witnessed time and time again as I go through theater,” he said. “Beth really instilled that in me. ... It was eye-opening and changed everything for me.”

"I had a pretty tough time my freshman year," said Brian Ratcliffe, of the class of 2007. “I had moved to Lancaster not too long prior and was feeling really lonely.”

Cast in “The Crucible” his sophomore year, Ratcliffe said he “found my people. ... I remember feeling like I'd found a whole new school.” By his senior year, he was playing in the lead role in the musical “Barnum.”

Ratcliffe said the Wagners taught the students “servant leadership” — everyone acknowledging each other’s contribution and “showing up” for each other.

“Every person no matter how visible or invisible is an integral part of that machine,” he said.

Ratcliffe, of Denver, Colorado, performed in professional theater in Philadelphia for years after college, eventually joining the U.S. Forest Service to work on climate change policy. He said he uses lessons that he learned from the Wagners on every project team he serves on.

In the later years of directing at Manheim Township, the Wagners were working with the children of their former students.

Scott Paules, a 1991 graduate, performed in the first spring musical the Wagners co-directed, “Once Upon a Mattress” in 1988. His son, Noah Paules, was part of the cast of the last musical they directed, the COVID-closed “Mamma Mia!” production in 2020.

When Paules first joined MTPA, “I had no idea this was Mark's first year teaching and Beth's first year directing,” Paules recalled. “Everything just seemed so well planned and organized. ... It was always about the students.

“We all felt like it was a good place to grow and explore our creative side,” he said.

Paules helped build sets for “Mamma Mia!” when his son was involved in theater.

“It felt good to give back in any way I could,” he said.

Brian Kurtas, associate artistic director for Philadelphia’s venerable Walnut Street Theatre and former executive producer of Gretna Theatre, graduated in 2004.

“Mark and Beth, together, as a couple, nurtured me and encouraged me to pursue performing arts, generally, as a serious profession,” said Kurtas. “And it was a lot more than just being a director. They met with me and coached me and consulted in my life decisions. And they challenged me and they pushed me to learn as much as I could.

“They invested time in me,” Kurtas said. “I remember Mrs. Wagner telling me that my choices both on stage and in life have to come from a place of honesty. And that's where I'll be able to capture an audience. I’ll never forget that.”

Kurtas recalled how the Wagners’ children were often at theater rehearsals — sometimes even in a playpen.

The Wagner’s son, Austin, now 29 and a professional drummer and music teacher, played in the pit for his parents’ musicals. Paige, 24, who acted in her parents’ MTPA shows, recently moved to North Hollywood, California, and is working in media production.

“The family included us,” Kurtas said. “The rehearsal process and the camaraderie of a performing arts organization was deeply ingrained in family. So the Wagners knew my family and I knew the Wagners’ kids.

Rutt said the Wagners also taught her to learn to accept rejection.

“Before the cast list was announced,” Rutt said, “I can remember Mrs. Wagner saying it’s OK to be disappointed ... but then we move on and get involved in another way.

“And I think the fact that they modeled that and prepped us for that along the way taught me a lot about being unafraid to put myself out there and also how to handle rejection with grace and humility,” Rutt said

Her older sister Erin Rittler, who graduated in 2004, is now a high school Spanish teacher at Lititz Christian School.

“One of the things MTPA did for a lot of us was it provided a safe space for us,” Rittler said. “I felt like that really provided an outlet for me to gain confidence as a high school student and feeling like I was a part of something creative and something bigger than myself.

“I think as a teacher I understand how impactful it is to have students come back and say how you affected them,” she said. “We don't always know who we're impacting. ... We want (the Wagners) to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that they really made high school for a lot of us.

“I want them to know that their legacy lives on,” she said. “We don't forget those memories and those moments. They're still so special.”

“They were so much more than just directors,” Kurtas added. “They were really a part of your life in a positive, impactful way.”

Those who know or worked with the Wagners and who would like to attend the event at the Ware Center should send an email to wagnersfinalcurtaincall@gmail.com to receive information about getting tickets.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PERFORMING ARTS MEMORIES Here are some additional memories from Mark and Beth Wagners' 33 years of directing the plays and musicals of Manheim Township Performing Arts. Mark Wagner has a memory from a performance of MTPA's 2009 production of "Peter Pan," presented in the high school's newly renovated auditorium. "It was a wonderful production and the kids were just fantastic, and during the Saturday matinee, we had just a packed house and a lot of young kids," Wagner said. He and Beth Wagner could tell the children were really engaged with the show. At the point in the show where Peter Pan asks the audience to clap if they believe in fairies, in order to save Tinkerbell, a little child said, loudly, in a high voice, "I believe," Wagner recalled. The whole audience could hear it. "It couldn't have been more perfect," Wagner said, remembering that as a satisfying moment for a director. Beth Wagner remembered a time that the light board conked out right before a big character reveal during William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" in 1996. 'There was no staff backstage, ever," Beth Wagner said. "We were slowly turning over the show over to them (the students). The student stage managers ran the show. ... As long as you earned the ability to be back there all by yourselves, we think you can handle it. We'd sit in the auditorium and watch." When the light board went out, "they just handled it," she said. "They kept going" until a member of the technical crew was able to reboot the board. "Things happen in live theater," she said. "How you handle them makes all the difference in the world." In the middle of a performance of one of the musicals, Beth Wagner recalled, one of the leads lost his voice. "On the spur of the moment ... the other cast members would just fill in the songs for him. They just all rallied around him," she said." "Probably the biggest memory and joy for me with MTPA was the process of the rehearsals ad watching light bulbs go on for kids. When all of a sudden ... you come at it a different way and the character just takes off," Beth Wagner said. She said she felt privileged to have seen the whole process. "I got to see them at the (initial) read-through, and then on opening night of the show," Beth Wagner said. "The audience doesn't get to see that. ... They just see this wonderful thing that you're doing now, but I got to see how you got there. To me, that was everything." Erin Rittler, class of 2004, remembers a triumphant moment of being on the costume crew for the 2003 musical "Honk!" — based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of "The Ugly Duckling." When the duckling in the MTPA production turned into a swan, Rittler recalled, the costume crew had to execute a quick change within 20 to 30 seconds, to get the actor into a white tuxedo. "I just remember how people would erupt in applause" when the transformed swan stepped on stage, she said. "I just remember feeling so proud that I had helped. That I was part of that moment."