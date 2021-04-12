Three schools in the Manheim Township School District will close temporarily due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, school district spokeswoman Marcie Brody said Monday.

Manheim Township High School and Landis Run Intermediate School will shift to remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday, and Nitrauer Elementary School will shift online Tuesday only, Brody said.

The moves came after each school met its case threshold determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to close a school building for cleaning.

According to COVID-19 data published daily on the school district's website, the high school has four active and two probable cases, the intermediate school has five active and one probable case, and Nitrauer has one active and one probable case.

Manheim Township High School has 1,817 students, Landis Run has 972 students, and Nitrauer has 514 students, state data shows.

The state recommends schools with more than 900 students in counties with substantial community transmission close for two to three days upon discovering six to 10 COVID-19 cases in the same school building. For schools with 500 to 900 students in counties with substantial community transmission, it recommends altering the schedule to decrease the number of students on site until it reaches four COVID-19 cases, at which point a closure is recommended.

Lancaster County has been in the substantial community transmission category, in which a county has 100 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents or a 10% or more percent positivity rate in the last seven days, since November 2020.