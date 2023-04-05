Carol Hylen said her daughter Makenna left their home in the 900 block of Pleasure Road, Manheim Township, home Monday evening.

Makenna Hylen, 19, recently joined Unified Track with Manheim Township and was going to meet a friend to go for a walk or a run, Hylen said. Makenna Hylen is a senior at Manheim Township High School.

Then Carol Hylen heard a vehicle hit her daughter, who had been crossing Pleasure Road. Carol Hylen ran outside and found her daughter on the side of the street. Her shoe was in the middle of the road, and her phone and headphones scattered on the side of the road.

Whoever hit Makenna, Carol Hylen said, was gone.

"She's very safe. She knows about crossing the street and everything else, and I've never had any concerns with that," Hylen said. "It just is a freak accident and I, you know, I really hope they get the driver, because this is just not OK."

A woman walking nearby saw the vehicle, Carol Hylen said, and told police it was a black pickup truck. Sgt. Barry Waltz of the Manheim Township Police Department said police are investigating the incident as a hit and run but declined to comment further or provide a vehicle description.

Makenna Hylen is recovering in the hospital; her right leg was broken, and she has a concussion and bruising. She underwent surgery Tuesday evening, and her mother said she may need physical rehabilitation.

Carol Hylen said speeding has consistently been an issue on Pleasure Road, where the limit is 25 miles per hour. She said a driver hit and totaled her son's car two years ago as it was parked along the road.

Though police continue to investigate, Carol Hylen said she strongly suspects that whoever hit her daughter was going way over the speed limit.

"Any other person can tell you that it's absolutely an issue," Hylen said. "There's no way that whoever was driving there was going 25."

A family friend set up a Meal Train, a fundraising and meal planning website, which has raised $610 of its $2,500 goal, with all meals planned through the April 21 end date. Meal Train is a fundraising service through which people can arrange to have meals delivered to a family in need, or make monetary donations.

"Makenna is well known and loved in our community, and we want to support her and her family in this difficult time as she recovers from surgery and all of her injuries," organizer Carolyn Ali said on the website.

Manheim Township Police ask anyone who many know the driver or vehicle involved to contact them at 717-664-1180.