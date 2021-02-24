A 19-year-old woman killed inside her Manheim Township home earlier this week had been stabbed multiple times, an autopsy conducted today found.

Helen Miller, who lived with her parents on the 1500 block of Clayton Road, died of "multiple stab wounds," Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said this morning. He ruled the death a homicide.

The findings are significant because, until this morning, authorities indicated Miller had been stabbed only once. The Manheim Township Police Department stated on Monday that its officers found Miller in her bedroom with "a stab wound in her neck."

A criminal complaint filed by police in the case does not make it clear how many times Helen Miller had been stabbed.

Diamantoni declined to comment further because police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

Miller's younger sister, 14-year-old Claire Miller, has been charged with homicide in the case. Claire Miller is being charged as an adult and was arrested after calling police to tell them she killed her sister around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the complaint. Claire was "hysterical," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Claire Miller showed officers to the room where Helen was found with a "large knife" in her neck above her chest. Helen Miller was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. Monday.

Helen Miller had cerebral palsy, Diamantoni said.

The district attorney’s office said the killing happened while the girls’ parents were asleep.

Claire Miller is currently in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller, but that court date has been delayed, a secretary said on Wednesday. A new court date hasn't been scheduled yet.

Some of the reasons why the hearing could be continued include either the prosecutor or Miller’s attorney needing more time to prepare.

Claire Miller is being represented by attorney Robert Beyer, of Goldberg & Beyer, according to court documents. A message left with a secretary at the law office earlier this week was not returned.