A 14-year-old girl will be tried in Lancaster County Court for the stabbing death of her older sister in the family's Manheim Township home in February.

Claire Elaina Miller was held for court on a single count of homicide following a preliminary hearing Friday before a district judge at the county courthouse. Miller appeared remotely by video as she is being held at an upstate female prison.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

During the hearing at Lancaster County Courthouse, which lasted about three minutes, Miller opted to waive the homicide charge onto county court.

According to Manheim Township police, Miller called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 21 and said she had killed her sister.

When officers arrived at the Clayton Road home, they found Helen Miller, 19, in a bedroom with a pillow over her face and a knife in her neck. Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, had been stabbed repeatedly, an autopsy found.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Defendants can seek to have their case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21, by showing that doing so would serve the public’s interest.

The next step in the homicide case will be a formal arraignment, where a judge will read the charge to Miller and she will enter a plea of not guilty or guilty. That's scheduled for May 14.