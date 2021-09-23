Manheim Township School District teachers will get an average salary increase of about 3% under a new collective bargaining agreement approved by the school board this month.

The three-year contract, which will kick in retroactively from July 1 of this year and run to June 30, 2024, includes a 2.85% salary increase the first year, 3.05% the second, then 3.15% the third.

There are 432 members of the district’s teachers union, the Manheim Township Education Association.

The school board approved the agreement by a unanimous vote Sept. 9. Board President Nikki Rivera, who teaches in the Warwick School District, recused herself to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

In a joint statement, district administration and the union expressed gratitude for a transparent bargaining process, which lasted eight months.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to come together, listen to one another, and reach common ground,” the administration said.

“We came to an agreement that appropriately compensates staff while being mindful of the fiscal health of the district,” the union said. “We look forward to continuing to work together to serve our students.”

In the new contract, salaries range from $52,710 to $91,979 in the 2021-22 school year to $54,167 to $94,281 in 2023-24. For full-time members, it includes 10 days of sick leave per year, three days of personal leave and three days for bereavement, among others.

Health insurance deductibles and premium shares increased for both the preferred provider organization and the qualified high-deductible health plans.

This year, deductibles for the PPO were $600 for a single person and $1,200 for a family. The PPO deductibles will increase to $700 for a single person and $1,400 for a family in 2022, $800 for a single person and $1,600 for a family in 2023, and $900 for a single person and $1,800 for a family in 2024.

The deductibles for the qualified HDHP this year were $1,500 for a single person and $3,000 for a family. Those will increase to $1,600 for a single person and $3,200 for a family in 2023; $1,700 for a single person and $3,400 for a family in 2024.

The health savings account funding has changed as well, shifting to a matching structure for contributions.

The maximum out-of-pocket cost, however, remains unchanged at $6,350 for a single person and $12,700 for a family.

Negotiations for the next agreement will begin no later than Jan. 10, 2024.