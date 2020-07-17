A group of patrons who say they were thrown out of a Manheim Township pool have sued in federal court, alleging discrimination based on the "complexion of their skin."

The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia on July 10, says Black and Latino parents and children were denied swimming privileges and banned from all other township pools for the rest of the season.

The Black and Latino parents and children, identified only by initials in the lawsuit, attended the Skyline swimming pool on July 3.

According to the lawsuit, they were escorted off the premises after pool manager Kristal Narkiewicz, who is also a defendant, called police after she told the young women of color that they were wearing “inappropriate” swimsuit bottoms, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges the parents and families membership was revoked for the rest of the summer.

Several white girls at the pool wore “virtually identical” swimsuit bottoms on the same day, the lawsuit alleges. In other instances, white patrons were “written up” for similar dress but did not have pool privileges revoked, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit alleges five counts of federal and state law violations: racial discrimination in the making and enforcement of contracts; constitutional deprivations caused by inadequate policies at the municipal level; inadequate training and supervision at the municipal level; First Amendment right to free expression; and defamation.

The patrons are seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages.

Manheim Township commissioners Tom O’Brien and Barry Kauffman said they were unaware of the lawsuit before LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for comment Friday morning and did not elaborate further.

The three other commissioners, President Sam Mecum, Donna DiMeo and Carol Gifford, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Narkiewicz did not return a request for comment as of early Friday afternoon.

