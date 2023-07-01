Hiking up a volcano, zip lining and kayaking through Ecuador were activities that made up only a small facet of Manheim Township School District’s International Baccalaureate students’ trip this year.

The lessons on environmental sustainability and experiencing new cultures and perspectives will influence the students’ future work and goals.

“Here in the US we’re like a whole melting pot of cultures; you don't really think about where certain aspects of our culture comes from and stuff,” said JD Emig, a recent Manheim Township graduate and one of 43 students who attended the trip. “So to really recognize what differentiates us between people from a whole separate country is something that I thought was really important to take away.”

The trip to Ecuador was the district’s first for the International Baccalaureate Program since the pandemic shut down travel in 2020. Prior to that, the district had planned a trip for students in the program biannually.

The International Baccalaureate is a high school program that doubles as a college prep curriculum with a focus on creativity, action and service. At Manheim Township, the program is exclusive to 11th- and 12th-grade students who can keep up with its rigorous academic standards. However, hundreds of students take IB classes outside of the program.

English, math, science, social studies, world languages and the arts are all offered as International Baccalaureate classes, and similar to the Advanced Placement program, students can opt to pay for a test of their proficiency in the course at the end of the term.

Students who complete the program earn a International Baccalaureate diploma in addition to their Manheim Township High School diploma. In 2023, 16 students graduated with an International Baccalaureate diploma and currently, more than 50 incoming juniors and seniors are enrolled in the program.

“It’s a lot about gaining a global perspective on modern issues and tying everything into one,” said recent graduate Sammy Yohe, who went on the seven-day trip to Ecuador in March.

While the students were in Ecuador, the country experienced a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15. The earthquake was centered off the Pacific coast, about 50 miles south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city located 170 miles southwest of Quito, according to a report by NPR.

Students on the trip were six hours away from the affected area and weren’t impacted at all by the earthquake. In fact, the group was informed of the earthquake not from experiencing it but from friends and family back home contacting them.

‘A global perspective’

As the group hiked up the side of a 12,000-foot tall volcano, many learned to appreciate the experiences of locals who live there. Sweeney said she had elevation sickness and was often out of breath as the altitude increased.

“There were villages and people who live in that environment,” said Tammy Sweeney, a Manheim Township High School teacher who helped to coordinate and chaperon the trip. “It was an amazing thing to see that other perspective that people live in those kinds of conditions and it's absolutely normal but it affected us so dramatically.”

The group started out in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, to see the country’s more urban environments. While there, the group worked with local organizations that focus on innovative methods of recycling such as designing bikes made of plastic water bottles and a system that turns waste into fuel for stoves.

Sweeney said the country makes efforts to be more sustainable, in part because it must.

“They don’t necessarily have all of the infrastructure that we have here to make energy,” Sweeney said.

Alison Penner, a recent graduate who went on the trip, said she’s been a part of her school’s Model United Nations, simulating passing bills and discussing worldwide issues like climate change and hardships facing developing countries, and was amazed to see a recycling plant in Ecuador linked to efforts by the real United Nations.

“It was really cool for me to see things I only talked about in hypotheticals and been very distant from in real life,” Penner said. “It made me more passionate about them.”

Penner, who plans to study international politics in college, said the trip influenced her future career path.

“I’ve always been interested in international relations… but visiting here and seeing the needs of the people and how they live made me pivot to more of a humanitarian view of that,” Penner said.

Penner’s father, Larry Penner, is the coordinator for Manheim Township’s International Baccalaureate Program and traveled to Ecuador as a chaperone.

Like Alison, Emig was inspired by the trip. Noticing the sustainable efforts of the country to conserve water and energy, Emig posed an idea to do something similar in the United States.

He explained that because Ecuador often has power outages and often has a limited supply of water, the country requires hotels and businesses to hang signs reminding patrons to turn off lights and water when they’re not using them.

“The whole point (of the program) is taking everything you’ve learned to generate ideas to come home, bring that knowledge back home and do something within a year to improve our community here,” Sweeney said. “This is something the underclassmen could take to the state House and see if they can get some kind of legislation passed here.”