Manheim Township students and faculty on a trip to Ecuador’s capital, Quito, are safe after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake killed 15 in southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday.

A cohort of 43 Manheim Township High School students and four faculty members embarked on a seven-day service trip to Ecuador on March 15 as part of the district’s International Baccalaureate Creativity, Action, Service program. The International Baccalaureate is a high school program that doubles as a college prep curriculum.

Students and staff on the trip were six hours away from the affected area and “were not impacted at all by the earthquake,” district spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday morning.

“They are having a great experience and are currently on track with their travels as they head to the Amazon,” Mitchell wrote in the email.

Peru was the group’s original destination but the location was changed to Ecuador after political protests in Peru shut down transportation in the area in January, according to an article in the high school newspaper – The Township Times.

On the trip, students planned to visit the environmental center in Quito and work on a reforestation project in the Amazon rainforest. The trip also called for hiking, kayaking through a volcano and ziplining.

The earthquake was centered off of the Pacific Coast about 50 miles south of Guayaquil – Ecuador’s second-largest city located 170 miles southwest of Quito – according to a report by NPR. In addition to the one death in Peru and 14 deaths in Ecuador, more than 460 are injured, 89 homes were destroyed and another 192 were affected, according to a report by Reuters.