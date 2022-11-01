Police charged a Manheim Township student after he was found with a loaded firearm in his car on school property.

Nahjeir Aikens, 18, was charged on Oct. 27 with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officials at Manheim Township High School contacted police on Oct. 27 for a search of a student. Aikens was in the school finishing enrollment after enrolling at the district office, according to a criminal complaint. School staff smelled marijuana on Aikens and suspected he was under the influence.

School staff did not find anything when they searched Aikens, and he told them he said he drove his car there. During a search of the vehicle, staff found a subcompact 9mm Glock handgun in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the complaint. The firearm did not have markings or a serial number, but had a loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber. Officers arrested Aikens at 2:45 p.m.

The search happened just outside of school hours, as school lets out each day at 2:30 p.m.

Aikens was arraigned on his charges the same day he was arrested and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to court documents. He is currently free on $20,000 unsecured bail.