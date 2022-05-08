It will be two years in July since the Lancaster County Planning Commission endorsed Larry Silverstein’s preliminary plan to redevelop the long-vacant former Stehli Silk Mill, most of which is in Manheim Township.

The Baltimore developer wants to create 165 market-rate apartments as part of a $35 million project that includes a small restaurant and commercial space suitable for a store or office at the 11-acre Martha and Marshall avenues site near Lancaster Catholic High School.

But instead of looking forward to welcoming tenants this fall, when Silverstein initially targeted occupancy at the proposed apartment complex, he said completion of the project’s first phase might not happen for another two years.

So, what’s the holdup? That depends on who you ask.

“We applied for a building permit in November 2021 with the township,” said Silverstein, president of adaptive-reuse firm Union Box Co. “But we’re still waiting for the permit … it’s taking long.”

Since a small area of the Stehli property is in Lancaster city, Silverstein submitted the plan for preliminary approval with the city and the township.

The city deferred its review and approval to Manheim Township because most of the Stehli property, all the existing buildings and most of the proposed improvements are in the township, according to Lancaster city’s chief planner Douglas Smith.

‘It’s on them’

While Silverstein received conditional approval for land development from Manheim Township in May 2021, “that’s just the first step in getting full approval,” said Andy Bowman, assistant manager for the township.

Land development plans must be submitted to the Lancaster County Planning Commission, according to the township ordinance.

“They need to record their plan with the county, and they have not done that yet,” Bowman said. “We also have not gotten an application for a grading permit, an easy part of the process, but one that must be submitted, processed, and completed before a building permit can be granted. A building permit will not be issued without it.”

Bowman said the township’s code compliance department has performed two plan reviews – in November 2021 and again in March – but the plan’s approval is in the hands of the developer.

“The building code department has been collaborating with their architect for two years. We gave them all the information they needed, so it’s on them,” he said. “There is a path forward, but they need to do their part to get the building permit.”

‘A lengthy process’

Silverstein said he has received about 200 questions from the township about his plan, adding that for other projects he gets 10 to 20 questions. He said he also had questions for the township.

While he said there is nothing wrong with the number of inquiries or the questions, he noted that’s an unusually large number of requests for more information or comments for “a project like this.”

He attributed the number of questions to what he said is the unusual nature of the project.

“We are doing a type of project that is not common in Manheim Township, so there are gray areas in the process because the Stehli project is not a new construction,” he said. “How do we interpret the building code and get the work done? It’s just a lot of regulations to get through and a lengthy process.”

Silverstein said until all the questions about the project are settled, he is not comfortable paying any fees.

“There are a lot of administrative fees. Every permit requires a fee. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’m not comfortable paying that ahead of time because if anything happens or they say ‘no,’ we don’t get that money back,” he said. “Everyone wants to see this done so I hope we get to the place where they say here is the permit and we say here is the money.”

Bowman said building permit fees are fully refundable.

However, if the development ends up not going forward, the developer could be faced with paying for time spent reviewing materials.

“If something was found during the review and the project wouldn’t happen, then we would bill for the time spent on the review,” he said.

So, what’s next?

Silverstein said the first phase of the project, which includes 100 apartments and 8,000 square feet of commercial space, was expected to be completed and fully operational by 2023. He said now that won’t happen until 2024.

“Rent and construction costs have gone up, and we also have to remember that we are looking at two years down the road,” he said, adding he still hopes to keep the rent for the apartment units at about $1,300 to $1,800 a month.

“This is about a two-year project for everything to be complete … even if we got the permit today,” he said. “Plus, there are other administrative things that need to be taken care of.”

Historic site

Stehli, a Swiss silk-mill operator, announced its plan to open its first American plant here in 1897, according to newspaper accounts at the time. The first phase of the complex, designed by renowned Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, began operating the next year. The remaining four phases were completed over several decades.

The mill closed in 1954. A year later, RCA bought the property, using it for production of color television picture tubes and power tubes, as well as storage. RCA sold it to a warehousing firm in 1973.

In 1983 and 2004, developers unveiled sweeping plans to rehabilitate the buildings into apartments, shops, and restaurants, but both proposals fell through.

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.