It isn’t easy to find points of comparison between a tree and a high school graduate. But somehow, Manheim Township’s student commencement speakers put the analogy together convincingly.

A class of 435 was graduated at Calvary Church in Manheim Township on Thursday, and four seniors had an intertwined message connecting the students’ lives to portions of a tree: the roots, trunk and branches.

As the Class of 2023 stared down a new phase of life, Diego Landaverde instead began his time on the podium by emphatically pushing each soon-to-be graduate to embrace their individual history.

“When we are able to connect with our roots, we are filled with a sense of hope and empowerment,” Landaverde said.

Following Landaverde, Arushi Jhunjhunwala and Abigail Underwood shared the microphone to compare the rings in a tree’s trunk to each milestone in the new graduates’ lives.

“Your rings give you the opportunity to look back and understand how your past will affect your morals, your goals and your dreams,” Underwood said.

Shortly after the senior presentation, class president Long Tran announced the Class of 2023’s gifts to the high school, including a statue of the school mascot.

“Don’t forget the relationships we have made throughout this journey,” Tran said.

Principal David Rilatt recognized Daniel Wang, the recipient of the school’s Arthur Wetzler academic award, which is given to the student with the highest GPA. Manheim Township does not recognize a valedictorian or salutatorian.

Wang received a thunderous applause as he raised the award above his head.

As each name was called to receive a diploma, the rest of the class gave far from a thunderous applause, simultaneously giving one clap to each graduate with some laughs.

Madison Fulmer concluded the tree parallel, explaining how branches are “representing the many different paths” each senior will now take.

“Just as a tree has many branches that go in different directions, we all have the freedom to choose our own direction after graduation,” she said.

Those outreaching branches either split apart or come together, in the same way the class members’ paths could in the future.

“Let us remember the fully grown branches on a tree and the many possibilities they represent,” Fulmer said. “We, the Manheim Township Class of 2023, are part of each other’s forest that supports one another through the winds and storms, knowing the sun will shine again.”