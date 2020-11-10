Manheim Township secondary students, in grades six through 12, will learn remotely Wednesday through at least Monday as the school district conducts contact tracing on several new positive and possible COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes just four days after the school district announced a temporary return to a blended model for secondary students this week because of a surge in cases. The district now plans to return to the blended model on Tuesday, Nov. 17 until Nov. 20, when all grades are expected to resume full-time, in-person instruction.

It also comes one day after Warwick High School shifted to remote instruction for the remainder of this week.

Manheim Township School District has reported 17 total COVID-19 cases at the high school and middle school this fall. Eight of those — six at the high school and two at the middle school — are considered active.

Both the middle school and high school each has a probable case, as well.

More than 260 cases have been reported at public schools countywide.

"The decision to continue remote learning through Monday, November 16th is based on the increased number of positive and pending COVID cases in our Middle School and High School, and the implications of needing to quarantine through contact tracing," district Superintendent Robin Felty said in a letter to families Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Felty added that remote learning could extend past Monday if the middle school and high school "experience similar issues associated with increased cases." If that's the case, she said, the district would notify families by the end of the day Monday.

Remote learning during this time will be synchronous, meaning teachers will instruct their students live during normal school hours, though some teachers may elect to assign asynchronous activities on Friday, Felty said.

"It is important to note that our district can only control what happens within the walls of our buildings," Felty said. "We are continually monitoring the circumstances in each of our schools. Please continue to practice all safety measures, both in and out of school."

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade, as well as Lancaster County Career & Technology students, are not impacted by the shift.