The Manheim Township school board during a three-hour meeting Thursday night altered its reopening plan by approving a blended instructional model for grades seven through 12 for the first three weeks.

Students would also be dismissed two hours early every day for the first week of school, which starts Aug. 25, under the new plan.

The pivot comes on the heels of new guidance from the state departments of education and health that recommended schools in counties with “moderate” COVID-19 transmission rates reopen fully remote or under a blended model, which combines in-person and remote learning.

Manheim Township school board members had originally approved a plan earlier this month that included full-time, in-person instruction, with remote options available to families. But, like a handful of other Lancaster County school districts, growing hesitation from parents and teachers forced the board to revisit other reopening models.

“The community wants us to make a decision, one way or another, and then move on,” board member Stephen Grosh said during the meeting. “It’s not perfect, but it’s the best we can do.”

Under the new plan, students in grades seven through 12 would be split into two groups, A and B, depending on each student’s last name. Group A will attend in-person Mondays and Tuesdays, with remote learning the rest of the week. Group B would attend in-person Wednesday and Thursday, with remote learning the rest of the week.

Students in those grades also have the option of learning remotely full-time.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade would attend in-person full-time, with the exception of some who opt to learn remotely.

The “graduated” reopening plan, as the district called it, would continue until Sept. 14, when all students would have the option of learning in-person full-time, unless the board decides otherwise.

“I know there’s trauma, there’s fear,” board member John Smith said. “I think it can work, one day at a time. We can start with this and change it whenever.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

JoAnn Hentz, the only board member to vote “no” on the plan, expressed concern over the lack of attention put on students who will learn from home.

According to survey results reviewed Thursday night, 67% of families preferred face-to-face instruction, 27% preferred remote learning, and 6% preferred other options, such as home school.

“One-quarter of students will be at home, and we aren’t going to have what they need,” Hentz said during the meeting. “We are giving them stress.”

Hentz did not return a phone call Friday morning.

Community members who weighed in during the meeting seemed split on in-person versus remote learning.

Teddy Vasquez, a Manheim Township parent, suggested delaying the start of school, as a few county school districts, including School District of Lancaster, have done.

“It is not currently safe for our students, staff and at-risk family members at home for schools to be open,” he said.

Manheim Township parent and longtime educator Christopher Moritzen, on the other hand, said face-to-face learning needs to happen.

“If we all do our part, there’s a chance to get students back to school,” he said.