Manheim Township School District secondary students won't return to in-person instruction until after Thanksgiving break, according to a letter Superintendent Robin Felty sent to families Thursday.

Students in grades seven through 12 have been learning remotely since Wednesday. They were supposed to return to a hybrid schedule, which includes both in-person and remote learning, Tuesday.

However, due to a "significant increase in positive and probable COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours" at the high school and middle school, Felty said, remote learning has been extended through next week.

Because there's no school during the week of Thanksgiving, secondary students are expected to resume in-person instruction once they return from the break on Nov. 30. They will then follow the hybrid learning schedule through Dec. 4.

Landis Run Intermediate School is also transitioning to remote instruction, but only on Friday of this week. In-person instruction will continue Monday.

Other schools are not closing or shifting to remote learning.

Manheim Township schools have reported 47 total COVID-19 cases this fall, 19 of which are active. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 11 active cases at the high school and four at the middle school — an increase of five and two, respectively. There were two active cases at Landis Run.

More than 260 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Lancaster County public schools this fall.

