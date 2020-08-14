Have questions about COVID-19 and schools?

Dr. Susan Mellinger, who practices at Alere Family Health in Ronks and serves as Manheim Township School District's physician, may be able to help.

Mellinger sat down with district Superintendent Robin Felty and health supervisor Jackie Dudzic to discuss a wide range of topics related to the pandemic, and it's all on video.

Watch Mellinger, Felty and Dudzic discuss topics like mask-wearing, temperature screening, COVID-19 symptoms and testing, and an eventual vaccine below.

