Landis Run Intermediate School, in the Manheim Township School District, will temporarily shift to virtual instruction beginning Thursday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The building, which serves about 970 students in grades 5 and 6, will be closed to in-person instruction through Wednesday.

Thursday was already scheduled as an early dismissal day, and school is not in session Friday or Monday for Columbus Day.

“The Department of health has provided the directive to transition to virtual learning out of an abundance of caution and due to the increase of active positive COVID-19 cases in the building as of the date of this communication,” a letter sent to parents Wednesday stated.

According to the school district’s website, which is updated every Friday with COVID-19 case counts at each school building, there were 24 cases districtwide last week, including 11 at Landis Run.