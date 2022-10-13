Manheim Township School District mother and lifelong athlete Erica Rohrer addressed the school board and over 100 audience members Thursday night asking for a policy to protect fairness in women’s sports – an activity she said catapulted her through high school and into college.

“Gender identity and sex contradict one another when a biological female like myself must compete against an athlete who has the body of a biological male,” Rohrer said. “Competing against one another is not equal opportunity.”

Rohrer said her parents couldn’t afford to send her to college but, with a field hockey scholarship, she was able to attend college.

Despite her testament and the majority of speakers calling for research and discussion on an athletics policy designating a student’s team by sex at birth, the board voted 6-3 to table discussion until federal guidance is issued. Board members Keither Krueger, Kim Romano and Michael Landis voted against the motion.

On June 23, the U.S. Department of Education shared proposed amendments to the current Title IX policy, a federal law protecting students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. The regulations, according to the department, would protect LGBTQI+ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics but noted the department will engage in a separate rulemaking to address Title IX’s application to athletics.

Currently, the district’s athletics policy doesn’t mention transgender athletes, but the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association accepts a school principal’s decision on the student’s gender, and the district has a nondiscrimination policy.

Krueger asked at the board’s Aug. 18 meeting to research and discuss a preemptive policy regulating the participation of transgender students in district athletics. Krueger said the board should adopt a policy now before an issue presents itself and makes matters more complicated.

However, school board member Nikki Rivera, alongside members Janet Carroll and Joann Hentz, oppose the plan, which they say will involve an unnecessary allocation of taxpayer money and a waste of the district’s time.

At the nine-member board’s Sept. 8 meeting Superintendent Robin Felty said the district’s solicitor advised against adopting a sex-based distinction in its athletics policy. The solicitor attributed his reasoning to findings from recent court cases and the likelihood that the U.S. Department of Education will be adopting regulations on the subject in the near future, she said.

Public comments at the Sept. 8 and 15 meeting were evenly split between those in favor of and those in opposition to Krueger’s proposal. A majority of speakers Thursday, however, spoke in favor of Krueger’s policy.

Adam Hosey, a resident and parent in the district, said community members had asked students to speak, but few felt comfortable standing at a podium staring into the eyes of those who he said are making harmful comments to transgender students.

“Much of the rhetoric tonight has been fundamentally about denying the humanity of all of our students,” Hosey said. “Trans girls are girls, and trans boys are boys. To say otherwise is to deny their identity.”

Hosey also shared a letter by the Education Law Center opposing Krueger’s proposal, which the nonprofit organization says “contemplates illegal discrimination against transgender students.”

The letter, written by Education Law Center attorney Kristina Moon, says limiting athletic participation to a student’s sex at birth violates Title IX and could create a hostile environment and harm students.

“Manheim Township has committed to providing a ‘nurturing learning community that

provides safety and mutual respect’ providing equal opportunity without regard to sex or

gender identity/expression,” the letter states. “But the proposed exclusion of transgender students is antithetical to that mission.”

Parents in favor of “fairness in women’s sports” created a petition stating, “We believe that all biological female students enrolled in the MTSD must be allowed to participate in sports without competing against, and without sharing bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males.”

Resident Debbie Neal handed the petition, which she said has 565 signatures, to the board.

“No one is denying the humanity of transgender students,” said resident Ingrid Scott “This is about protecting fairness in women’s sports. … This is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democrat issue.”

Several parents raised concerns not only about transgender females playing on women’s sports teams but about transgender females being in women’s locker rooms.

Jack Kieffer, a 2021 Manheim Township graduate, said allowing transgender females into the girls’ locker room is unsafe for the girls.

A current Manheim Township student, Dahlia Wolfe, asked the board not to move forward with Krueger’s proposal, saying the board was acting with bias.

“The job of the school board is to rise above the bias of the common district member and care for the safety and well being of students at Manheim Township,” Wolfe said. “Putting your own religious beliefs or convictions into this debate is unprofessional and, quite frankly, disappointing. This is not a religious issue. This is a debate about the legitimacy of trans people. And, I personally find that disgusting.”