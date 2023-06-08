An April 21 request to remove “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins from the Manheim Township High School library is facing denial as district administration plans to recommend Thursday that the book remain on library shelves.

The initial challenge was denied by a committee assembled to review the book, but the complainant appealed to Superintendent Robin Felty, who will share the committee’s recommendation with the school board at Thursday’s 7 p.m. work session meeting in the district office on 450A Candlewyck Road. The board will then vote on the recommendation at its regular board meeting June 15.

Following a review of the book, the committee – composed of the assistant superintendent, director of curriculum and instruction, supervisor of English language arts, middle school librarian, high school guidance counselor, library content specialist and high school principal – drafted a thorough report suggesting the book be left in the high school library for any students wishing to sign it out.

Additionally, the committee notes any parent or guardian can contact the building librarian and deny a student’s access to a library book or resource material.

“Identical,” a 2008 New York Times bestselling novel, was challenged by a complainant unidentified by the district for exposing minors to “pornographic and violent material,” according to a report by an advisory review committee assembled by the district to evaluate the book.

“There are graphic and obscene depictions of illicit sexual encounters in the text,” according to a summary of the complaint in the report.

‘The right to read’

Sara Woodbury, a parent and Democrat candidate for the Manheim Township School Board said she wants other parents to be aware of the book challenge process and the full report the committee wrote supporting a recommendation to keep the book in the high school library.

Woodbury said it seems as though the challenge is by a parent, who she declined to name, who has repeatedly appeared at school board meetings with concerns about various books in the district’s libraries. In fact, she said, he has a list of books that he is concerned with.

When the complainant first indicated he would file a challenge, Woodbury addressed the board during public comment in opposition to banning books.

“Our students have the right to read and learn about different ideas and perspectives, and we have a responsibility to uphold this right and to protect it,” Woodbury said at the April 20 board meeting. “Manheim Township School District policy and all of its personnel support every parent in the district who wants to restrict their child’s access to material they find objectionable. Those policies do not extend to parents wanting to restrict other children’s access to these materials.”

District spokesperson Shaiquana Mitchell didn’t offer a statement Tuesday but outlined the book challenge process and said in an email that all information necessary was in documents included on the meeting agenda for Thursday.

The challenge is one of many across the nation and one of several in the county.

In 2022, the American Library Association documented 1,269 demands challenging or censoring library books and resources across the country – the highest number of attempted book bans since the association began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago and more nearly double that of the 729 challenges reported in 2021.

Since 2020, just one Lancaster County school district has banned a book - the graphic novel about eating disorders “Lighter than My Shadow” in the Eastern Lancaster County School District - and at least four other challenges at Elizabethtown Area and Warwick were unsuccessful.

“Identical” follows the story of 16-year-old identical twins, Kaeleigh and Raeanne, who struggle with sexual abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders and self-harm.

Hopkins is known for writing young adult fiction in verse poetry that covers controversial topics such as substance abuse and the myriad of ways teens cope with mental illness and traumatic events in their life. Her book, “Crank,” was tied with several others for the 10th most challenged book across the nation in 2022, according to the American Library Association.

“Identical” has been available in the Manheim Township High School library for students in grades nine through 12 since 2009. According to circulation history, however, the book was only signed out twice – once in May 2015 and March 2022.

Core Collections, an impartial, authoritative guide for librarians, recommends “Identical” for inclusion in a senior high school library collection but only for grades 10-12.

Woodbury hopes parents make an effort to show up regularly to meetings or watch the meetings live streamed on Youtube.

“I feel pretty comfortable that the board is going to do the right thing and accept the committee's recommendation but that discussion will be an important one to hear and be part of,” Woodbury said. “If it doesn't appear to be going that way, I expect there'll be a groundswell of support to come in at the following (June 15) meeting.”