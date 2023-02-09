A leak in a heating system at Manheim Township High School brought state environmental regulators to the campus on Nov. 10 and triggered a cleanup of the school’s stormwater drainage system and a nearby stream, as well as a finding that the school district was in violation of two provisions of the state’s Clean Streams Law.

State inspectors and school staff determined that propylene glycol leaked from the school building’s geothermal heating system and contaminated the stormwater collection system, according to a Department of Environmental Protection general inspection report written on Nov. 22. The report said the chemical made its way into retention ponds on the school property and nearby Landis Run.

DEP inspectors responded to the school after receiving a complaint of a pungent odor around the school’s south athletic fields. The DEP report said inspectors observed a “visibly milky cloudiness that was darker blue with what appeared to be soapy-like bubbles” in two of the school’s stormwater retention basins.

The smell was also detected at several other storm drains below the school’s parking lot; the original complaint that triggered the DEP visit said the odor was first noticed a month prior.

According to the DEP report, the school’s plumber connected the outdoor odor to one he noticed in the high school’s basement. The glycol leak causing the odor had lasted for roughly two weeks, school staff told the DEP inspectors.

Propylene glycol is a chemical substance that the Food and Drug Administration recognizes as safe for use in consumer products like cosmetics, medical equipment and even some foods, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also can be found in coolants and antifreeze and poses a “significant toxic risk” to pets if ingested, according to the American College of Veterinary Pharmacists

Thomas Koch, the school district’s plant manager, informed DEP on Nov. 16 that the spill was caused by a failing pressure relief pump valve in the geothermal system.

Manheim Township School District, in a statement released Thursday, downplayed the extent of the leak and any threat it posed to the public.

The district said DEP and school staff determined on Nov. 10 “that there was a small food-grade glycol leak in the mechanical room.”

Subsequent testing, the district said, showed that the leak was so small that it “was undetectable in the basin” that collected stormwater. “(A)t no time did that small leak pose any threat to our students, staff, or community. It was fully contained in the mechanical room,” the district said.

As for the strong odor that generated the initial complaint to DEP, it “was suspected to be due to sediment that was laying at the bottom portion of the cistern holding tank” and was addressed “by having the cistern remediated” and signs placed near the stormwater retention ponds warning the public to stay out of them.

On Dec. 16, the DEP informed the district that the contaminated stormwater that made its way to Landis Run amounted to a violation of the Clean Streams Act, and DEP said the district violated a separate provision of the law by failing to notify the state in a timely manner.

Koch responded Jan. 5 that the school was not at fault for not reporting the leak. He noted the leak was discovered on the day the DEP inspectors first visited, meaning the school wasn’t guilty of withholding information because its staff discovered and confirmed its source on the same day DEP inspectors first visited.

“I am confident that you will agree that the MTSD responded to this incident with urgency,” Koch wrote.

Cause for alarm?

In its Thursday statement, the district said “misinformation” about the leak was causing “undue concern” among the public. It also said the district is “committed to being transparent” about the matter.

A review of LNP’s coverage of school district meetings held since November found no mention of the leak. The leak and the visit by DEP inspectors is not contained in school board meeting minutes from the second half of November into December, nor did it appear on board meeting agendas since Nov. 10.

Donna Penny, a Manheim Township resident who lives near the school, said neither the district or the township gave any official notice about the leak. A Manheim Township administrator said the township was not involved in the leak response since the source was entirely on school property.

Penny believes her dog became sick and later died as a result of ingesting or being exposed to contaminated water. She said she regularly walked her 9-year-old dog Milo on the school’s property and noticed the bad smell in October, when her dog initially became sick.

Milo got sick four more times afterward, Penny said, before he died on Jan. 9. She said he often drank the stream water, but she does not have official confirmation from a veterinarian that his death is related to the leak.

“It’s hard not to make that connection,” Penny said.