Manheim Township’s school board looked out at a room overflowing with over 70 of its community members Thursday as it devoted nearly an hour to discussing the inclusion of transgender students in its athletics policy.

At the start of the meeting at the district office, Superintendent Robin Felty shared that the district’s solicitor, Robert Frankhouser, advised the school board against adopting a sex-based distinction in its athletics policy. Board members Nikki Rivera, Janet Carroll and Joann Hentz asked for discussion on transgender athletes to halt after Thursday’s meeting, but other members stated a desire for more information and legal consultation.

Board member Keith Krueger called for a six- to nine-month discussion on the policy following the meeting, while Rivera, who shared at a previous meeting that she is the mother of a transgender child, said she doesn’t want to waste taxpayer money paying for legal advice on what she called an unnecessary policy.

“The money that Manheim Township will spend on more legal work and the resulting litigation will be money out of the classroom window,” Rivera said. “This move doesn’t remotely resemble fiscal responsibility.”

Board President Stephen Grosh had added the discussion to Thursday’s agenda at the request of Krueger, who indicated a desire to create a policy similar to that of Hempfield School District. In July, Hempfield School District approved a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex assigned at birth.

Grosh said the board does not currently plan to hold a vote or continue discussion concerning the athletics policy at its Sept. 15 meeting but noted to a reporter that it can be brought up again as new business. At Thursday’s meeting, he gave each board member five minutes to speak on the topic.

Several public commenters noted that there are transgender students on athletic teams at Manheim Township, but the board members didn’t reference a known transgender athlete that prompted their discussion.

Public comment at the meeting was still in progress by the time of the LNP | LancasterOnline’s Thursday night deadline. No vote or any other action was undertaken at Thursday’s discussion meeting.

‘Students at risk’

Dozens of parents, students and community members showed up before the meeting with pride flags and signs in support of transgender youth. The scene was not unlike the many gatherings outside of Hempfield’s district office before meetings there discussing the same topic.

Manheim Township High School sophomore Jamie Flanery was part of that group, which formed a line for public comment that extended beyond the board room. Flanery introduced himself to the board as a transgender man.

“It'd be a little hypocritical of us to make this policy that would ban our students from doing things that they enjoy doing, things that help them grow,” Flanery told a reporter before the meeting.

While Flanery doesn’t participate in sports, he said if Manheim Township approves a policy limiting sports participation to a student’s sex at birth, transgender students will not feel welcome or that they have a support system.

“Trans people hold the highest suicide rate in the world,” Flanery said during public comment. “By even proposing this policy, we are putting our students at risk.”

Another student, junior Alex Maxie, who uses they/them pronouns, asked the board not to put a policy limiting sports participation to biological sex in place.

“I don’t think that anybody on the school board or anybody in this room or anybody who has an opposite opinion of me is a monster,” Maxie said.

Maxie, who for the first time informed their parents they would like to use they/them pronouns with their public comment, said the environment has not been welcoming for minority students like them. Maxie said they are a nonbinary and Black student.

During the board’s discussion, Rivera asked the board to not include the topic of transgender student athlete participation in any future meetings.

“It is highly inappropriate and harmful,” Rivera said, prompting a round of applause as she continued. “If this proceeds I’d like a public accounting of the costs beginning with our solicitor’s work in preparation for this evening’s board discussion.”

Carroll, citing the district’s goal to be inclusive and welcoming, asked that the board allow students to “express themselves in whatever way they feel.”

“We’re making this a bigger thing than it is,” Carroll said. “My goal for the outcome is that we actually affirm the welcoming community we have in this school district.”

‘A clear policy’

Krueger emphasized that he cared about all students and would like to affirm the “dignity of all people.” While speaking to the board, Krueger also asked if current board policy allows “men to play on a women's team,” which had been called out by some speaking in public comment as misgendering.

“It’s possible to grant transgender individuals legal protections without destroying women’s rights or denying the reality of bodily sex,” Krueger said. “This issue is ultimately not about the exclusion of trans individuals. I believe everyone wants to embrace them and wants to treat them with kindness.”

He said he wasn’t asking the board to pass a policy Thursday but that the board spend six to nine months working toward a “clear policy” through a fact-finding process that goes beyond the advice of the district solicitor.

Commending Hempfield’s policy, Krueger said he believes sports should be separated by sex to protect women’s sports.

“This has been an unquestioned perspective universally until recent times,” Krueger said. “That remains a conviction for many in our community even though the foundations of that conviction may differ.”