Manheim Township School Board plans to vote at its Oct. 13 meeting on whether it will embark on a six- to nine-month discussion on transgender student inclusion in its athletic policy.

After board member Keith Krueger expressed the desire for a conversation on the district’s athletics policy in the new-business portion of the meeting for a second time during Thursday’s board meeting – with the first being at the Aug. 18 meeting – board President Stephen Grosh resolved to put it on next month’s agenda for a vote.

“There's zero legal liability to embark on this process,” Krueger said. “If we postpone this decision, however, and do nothing, I believe we're only going to have to deal with this at a later date when we're forced to deal with this issue when the matter is more complicated.”

At the Sept. 8 meeting, Superintendent Robin Felty shared that the district’s solicitor, Robert Frankhouser, advised the school board against adopting a sex-based distinction in its athletics policy. The solicitor attributed his reasoning to findings from recent court cases and the likelihood that the U.S. Department of Education will be adopting regulations on the subject in the near future.

“We have received the opinion of our solicitor – pages of it, in fact,” board member Janet Carroll said in response to Krueger’s new business request. “I don't understand why we would ignore it. …Our superintendent has stated her requirements operate in alignment with board policy and the recommendations of our legal counsel. Why would we go against her professional mandate?”

It is yet to be decided if there will be two votes Oct. 13: one on whether the board should begin a six- to nine-month discussion on a sex-based distinction in athletics and another considering research on transgender athletes participating in sports. Grosh said that decision is up to Krueger, who posited the new business.

Despite accounts from community members that transgender athletes are currently participating in sports at Manheim Township, Felty previously told the LNP | LancasterOnline that the board’s discussion didn’t hinge on a known transgender athlete.

Transgender athletes weren’t an agenda item on Thursday’s agenda, yet the district moved the meeting to the Manheim Township High School auditorium on 115 Blue Streak Blvd. to accommodate what they anticipated might be a large crowd. At the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, at least 70 community members crowded and overflowed from the district office at 450 Candlewyck Road.

Nearly 70 community members showed up at Thursday’s meeting, with 21 making public comments. Speakers were about evenly split among those in favor of embarking on the discussion and creation of a policy and those against moving forward with a discussion.

‘Two very different perspectives’

“I'm open to have a conversation with anyone on this issue,” Krueger said. “There are two very different perspectives on this issue. On the one hand, one perspective is trans students should be allowed to compete on whichever team they feel matches their gender identity. And this is a perspective of full inclusion. On the other hand, that very perspective is understood by many to infringe upon women's rights and fairness and safety and women's sports.”

Commenters debated on the necessity of the discussion as a known problem has yet to arise.

The first speaker, resident Jon Sensenig, like Krueger, felt an imperative to be prepared before an issue arises.

“If you don't act, a policy will be enacted for you,” Sensenig said. “More is coming. So be prepared. That's what we do. That's what professionals do. You do your homework. Get your stuff together, figure out what you believe. Figure out what your values are. And then move on.”

He mentioned the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association rules that say a principal can make the final call on whether a student participates on a sports team in alignment with their gender identity as opposed to their sex at birth.

Other commenters urged the board to cease its discussion in an effort to save taxpayer money.

“Don’t waste months of the school board’s time and our money as taxpayers on the issue that you created,” said resident Bridget Steuer. “Instead, focus on the real and present needs of the community, the teachers and the students. That’s why we elected every one of you.”

Steuer, a parent of a child at Landis Run Intermediate School, said the continuing to talk of how transgender athletes participate in sports can be dangerous, especially to what she said is an already vulnerable population.

"If the school board continues to discuss excluding transgender students, we will continue to invalidate who the students are and will be telling them that they're not like us so they don't belong here," Steuer said. "Let's stop acting on fear. Let's stop harming kids. Let's stop these discussions. Now let's show all township children what true love really is."

Resident Alexis Sneller said the issue is one of fairness in women’s sports. She said the world’s top female athletes couldn’t compete with the best high school boy athletes, so high school girls shouldn’t be made to compete against them.

“You don't have to decide between two groups of students. Every single student is welcome to play,” Sneller said. “I want for every student in our township to feel welcome to love and to enjoy the benefits of sports, but I believe that if someone is a biological boy identifying as a girl, they should be welcome on the biological boys team.”

The opposite is true, said resident April Madres.

"This is not about saving women," Madres said. "This is taking politics and putting it down to school level and that is a terrible thing."

Manheim Township High School student Anna Sassaman said it seemed that adults were inserting themselves into a conversation that should be left to the students as they’re ultimately being affected by the decisions.

She said a majority of students support transgender students participating in a sport aligning with their gender identity.

“Coming from a student standpoint, it is unfair that we are taking perspectives from the adults rather than students,” she said, adding that she plays water polo, runs track and field and swims.

Sassaman said there is no wave of transgender students flocking to sports and there is no problem in the district.

“You say that you would love and you support all students. But then you are excluding students, which is a double standard in my standpoint,” Sassaman said.

Some speakers warned of possible repercussions concerning Title IX violations. Title IX is a federal policy that protects against gender discrimination. Federal funding for many schools hinges on their ability to follow this policy.

Speakers also used Title IX to defend an argument that those who are male at birth should not participate on a women’s sports team even if that would align with their gender identity.

“I, too, support the board taking steps to recognize the natural differences between biologically male and female athletes,” resident Trevor Mortenson said. “Throughout history, women have not enjoyed equal rights. … Having biological women compete against individuals who, by their very nature, start with 25% more muscle mass and 30% more lung capacity is not justice and not equality.”

Resident Debbie Neal said she played sports before Title IX existed and getting Title IX instated was a "hard fought battle." But, the issue of sex at birth versus gender identity extends beyond athletics and raises privacy concerns.

"It's precisely our anatomical differences that we wish to shield from the opposite sex that requires separate spaces," Neal said. "Maintaining separate spaces based on anything other than biological sex is arbitrary segregation."

Shortly after 9 p.m., Barbara Kurtz, a kindergarten teacher in the district, got up to the podium uttering an apology to the board for adding to an already lengthy public comment lineup. Public comment comprised roughly an hour and a half of the two and a half hour meeting. Kurtz addressed the board, however, to urge them to listen to the students and allow for an open dialogue.

"My concern here as a staff member and just for all of these children is this conversation is very politicized and it should not be," Kurtz said. "These beautiful children have to deal with enough. Why does it have to be that way?"