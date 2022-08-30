Ultra-low volume spray for adult mosquitoes will be applied in residential and recreational areas Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Manheim Township.

High populations of adult mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile Virus to humans have been detected in the targeted areas, according to the Lebanon County Conservation District, which serves communities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray, according to the conservation district. If the spray is canceled, it will be rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1.

A truck will spray Aquaduet beginning around sunset, according to Antonio Alvarado, the conservation district’s mosquito-borne disease control program coordinator.

A truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayer will apply the insecticide on and around the following streets:

— Spottswood Lane

— Shaub Road

— Meadow Lane

— Lititz Pike

— Buch Avenue

— Weaver Road

— North Farm Drive

— Kingsbridge Drive

— Viscount Place

— Squire Lane

— Bloomfield Drive

The conservation district said other roads and nearby areas also may be sprayed. The organization urges residents to remain inside during the spray, adding outside activities can resume 30 minutes after the application.

The ULV sprayer applies the product in microscopic droplets – approximately a shot glass of product is applied over the distance of a football field – according to the conservation district. Because the droplets are so small, they degrade quickly and are only potent for about 20 minutes before they begin to degrade.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, truck-spraying poses minimal risk to people, pets, animals, and the environment when applied by a licensed professional. The Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is conducting the spray, and the Lancaster and Lebanon counties mosquito and tick-borne disease control specialist and mosquito control technician will be onsite for the application.

People can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing or implementing some form of repellent, including wearing long sleeves and pants when outside, according to the conservation district. People also should be vigilant of standing water, including artificial containers holding water such as buckets, clogged gutters or tarps.