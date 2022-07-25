Manheim Township residents will have to wait a little longer before finding out whether Chick-fil-A is building a second location in the township.

A public hearing scheduled during Monday night’s board of commissioners meeting was pushed back after Tyler Prime, an attorney representing the Atlanta-based chicken business, asked it to be rescheduled. Prime said the business wanted to share new information at another date when all five commissioners were present — Mary Jo Huyard was absent Monday.

The new public hearing will be Aug. 22. Residents who came out Monday to share their thoughts were encouraged to wait until the new date to comment.

Chick-fil-A’s plans at 100 W. Airport Rd. have been met with some pushback from the community including residents and businesses over the past several months. Ephrata National Bank, which is located next to the proposed spot, expressed its own concern at a January zoning hearing.

“You need to show that the use will not impair the use of the adjacent property,” Seth Hiller, an attorney representing Ephrata National Bank, said at the time.

The business’s latest request is to amend text in the zoning ordinance to make it possible for its proposed three-lane drive-thru at the former Hoss’s Steak & Sea House. The Lititz Pike and Airport Road site is in both an industrial zone and an overlay district, which has its own set of standards.

Representatives from Chick-fil-A said they wouldn’t build a new site without a drive-thru.

The township’s planning commission voted in June to recommend the board of commissioners deny Chick-fil-A’s request. However, the Lancaster County Planning Department reviewed the request in May and recommended approval.

The commissioners have to make a final say by 60 days after the public hearing, or by Oct. 21.

Manheim Township’s only current Chick-fil-A at Fruitville Pike has two drive-thru lanes where cars are directed to a single pick-up window. A 2021 study of the location found that the business one day had a line of 55 cars stretching from the lanes to the street.

A document LNP | LancasterOnline obtained at the Monday meeting showed the proposed Chick-fil-A would be able to hold up to 62 cars in its three-lane drive-thru. That’s fewer than the originally reported 75.

At the proposed location, Chick-fil-A plans to have workers stationed at each lane with iPads to take orders and deliver food to cars directly, unlike operations at the Fruitville Pike location.

At the June planning commission meeting, the company said it hadn’t considered another location in the township.