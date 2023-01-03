Last year’s municipal election in Manheim Township was driven, in part, by voters’ concerns about growth and development in the county’s largest municipality outside of Lancaster. Republicans, who regained a majority on the township’s governing board in that election, now say they are ready to begin the process of redefining how the municipality will manage growth in the future.

The 2021 municipal election saw candidates from both parties emphasizing the need to balance growth and farmland preservation after the township grew by 15% in the last decade. Officials now say that starts with the drafting of a new comprehensive plan.

“It needs to be done, and it hasn’t been done in a long time,” said Donna DiMeo, a Republican who serves as president of the board of commissioners. “(The work) is helping everyone refocus to see where we’re headed in the future. That’s the push from this board — forward thinking.”

The township’s comprehensive plan, which is a roadmap to guide decision making, was last updated in 2010, with community members and elected officials focusing on many of the same issues being debated today. Protecting natural resources, creating a mix of single- and multi-use households, and advancing accessibility were just a handful of goals the last plan set.

There isn’t much that separates Republicans and Democrats when it comes to development. Both parties agree on a vision and how to get there, but DiMeo believes the current board is the one prepared to get it done.

Last year, voters elected three new Republican commissioners with highly qualified backgrounds, including a former state representative and a township solicitor. There will be at least one new commissioner after next year’s election as DiMeo intends to give up her seat when it expires.

DiMeo said the Republican-majority board spent this year working behind the scenes to prepare for the next comprehensive plan. They agreed to appoint an 18-member committee that will use the next 12-to-18 months to create a plan to govern how the township’s manages its remaining developable land. According to the 2010 plan, the municipality could be completely built out by the middle of the next decade.

The board this month also approved a community planner position intended to oversee the process and look for other ways the township serves residents, like offering new recreation classes or changing leaf pickup schedules.

Prepping the ground

Zoning ordinances that dictate development decisions will be overhauled for the first time since the 1980s once the new comprehensive plan is finished, DiMeo said. This will make it possible for commissioners to make decisions in line with their development goals, different from decisions in the past — including this year.

Republican Commissioner John Bear said the handful of development issues decided in 2022 is not indicative of what the board will do in the future. Instead, Bear said, decisions this year were made in line with ordinances and laws already in place.

“Those projects that were in question all followed the ordinances or laws on the book. So, from our perspective, we can only do what we can do, and that is to follow the laws on the book,” Bear said.

One example is the Oregon Village project, which Bear said, was rejected by the board this year because courts said the previous board did not follow the township’s own zoning laws when they approved it in 2019. The decision to reject the plan this year was met with overwhelming support from community members who hope to preserve the 76-acre plot of land.

Still, Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan-Brubaker said the Oregon Village development plan includes elements commissioners want to see incorporated in future proposals to the township, like the inclusion of affordable housing, an issue also supported by Democrats.

Stella Sexton, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the board of commissioners last year, said she believes the comprehensive plan committee should establish a goal to develop more affordable housing given rising rents and housing values.

“People who work in Manheim Township can’t afford to live in Manheim Township, and there’s a problem with that,” Sexton said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Manheim Township during the 2017-2021 period was $88,719 and the average monthly rent was $1,313. Affordable units would fit well in the southern end of the township that borders with the city where there’s already development, Sexton said.

Both parties agree they need to be smart about that development. Democratic commissioner Barry Kauffman said officials should be more “creative” about development to preserve more green space by repurposing old buildings and using vertical space.

Rejecting a proposed Chick-fil-A on Lititz Pike near the airport was the only development decision commissioners had complete control over, Bear said, because they had to decide whether to amend an ordinance. The majority voted against it to over concerns about traffic congestion in the area.

Democrat Mike Sturla, the longtime state representative whose district now includes much of Manheim Township, has made it his mission to address heavy traffic flow on busy state roads like Manheim Pike and Fruitville Pike. Sturla said he is already in the process of securing state funding to reduce congestion, which DiMeo is hopeful for. She believes Sturla’s work on traffic will fit right into the overall vision for the comprehensive plan.

Follow through

It’s uncertain whether commissioners will follow the comprehensive plan’s guidance once it’s created, said Carol Gifford, president of the Manheim Township Democratic Committee.

Gifford is not confident the current board will put in the work to complete the goals set out in the plan and expects history to repeat itself. She said many components of the 2010 plan were never acted on, so the new plan must be reviewed annually to be successful.

“The comprehensive plan is only as good as it is used,” Gifford said. “The past comprehensive plan that we are using right now, if you read that plan, it was pretty good. It was never implemented. Why do we have it?”

But Republicans insist they are ready to make that happen. Republican Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard said the board intends to make the comprehensive plan a “living document” that is reviewed at least every five years compared to the traditional 10-year period.