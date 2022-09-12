Traffic woes overcame the proposed Lititz Pike Chick-fil-A after Manheim Township commissioners on Monday voted against a text change to an ordinance that would allow drive-thrus at the location.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain received numerous complaints over the past year since it submitted its proposal for the 100 W. Airport Road location, which is the site of the former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House. Commissioner Donna DiMeo said the area lacks the infrastructure needed to handle the amount of traffic the company expects to see with the creation of three drive-thru lines and a bigger kitchen.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with Chick-fil-A for me at all,” DiMeo said. “The traffic situation, we all know, is horrendous.”

The ordinance change was struck down by a 3-2 vote with commissioners DiMeo, John Bear and Barry Kauffman as the dissenting opinion and Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Mary Jo Huyard voting in favor.

Bear said he might be in favor of the amendment in the future if the request was resubmitted with more focus on combating traffic. Tyler Prime, an attorney representing Chick-fil-A, said the company would need to “regroup” before making a decision on how to move forward.

The company has previously said it wouldn’t develop on the site if drive-thrus weren’t allowed, and it hadn’t considered other locations in the township. Chick-fil-A originally received the green light to move forward with the new site without a drive-thru by Manheim Township’s zoning hearing board, which prompted it to submit a request for a zoning text amendment.

A traffic study estimated that a new Chick-fil-A on Lititz Pike would generate 165 trips during its peak hour, which is twice as many as the 85 peak-hour trips for Hoss’s. The proposed three-lane drive-thru was anticipated to hold up to 62 cars at once compared to the Fruitville Pike location that was once found to have had a line of 55 cars stretching from the drive-thrus to the street.

The Lititz Pike Chick-fil-A would’ve been the largest location in Pennsylvania and the first two have a three-lane drive-thru — the Belmont Shopping location only has two drive-thrus.