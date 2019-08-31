Manheim Township Police Department is partnering with video doorbell company Ring to help get access to footage from private home cameras.

The police force is one of 407 in the United States that have joined Ring’s “Neighbors” app, giving them the ability to view videos and comments shared by residents, as well as to send out general requests seeking video of crimes.

The department set up its free account about two weeks ago, according to Sgt. Michael Piacentino.

“It’s another tool in the tool box,” he said.

Help MTPD Fight Crime in Your Neighborhood! Join Neighbors By Ring - The Newest Crime-Fighting Tool! https://t.co/lJ3jtvN5tg — Manheim Township Police Department - Lancaster, PA (@ManheimTwpPD) August 28, 2019

The Washington Post reported that legal experts and privacy advocates have raised concerns.

Law professor Andrew Guthrie Ferguson told the Post that Ring has found “a clever workaround for the development of a wholly new surveillance network, without the kind of scrutiny that would happen if it was coming from the police or government.

The company has offered payments to police departments who got residents to sign up, according to The Washington Post report.

Piacentino said the only offer the Manheim Township department got was $50 off some Ring products.

Ring is owned by Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

How ‘Neighbors’ works

Ring sells motion-detected video doorbells, alarm systems and floodlights. The basic video doorbell with two-way audio costs $99.99.

Someone with a Ring camera and the “Neighbors” app can view the feed live from their phone. Homeowners have to pay a monthly fee to be able to save the videos.

But even without a Ring device, anyone can download the app and scope out publicy-shared videos and alerts from an up to 9-mile radius.

The app includes a newsfeed, and it has a “News Team,” which is made up of employees who post crime and safety alerts, according to a Ring spokeswoman. News posts viewed by LNP attributed information to “media” and “public safety communication.”

Ring does not disclose the number of app users or device owners, the spokeswoman said.

Police can’t see specific addresses where cameras are. They can send a general email to Ring users in an area and request information and/or footage from an incident.

Here's a map of the law enforcement agencies that have partnered with Ring:

Source: Provided by Ring

Private home cameras

As the popularity of home surveillance cameras grows, more police departments are turning to private homeowners who may have captured images or video of crime outside their door.

This week Quarryville police Chief Clark Bearinger put out a request for citizens and businesses with private cameras to share their information for a directory.

“Access to video following a crime can be the difference in solving the crime or not,” Bearinger said. He added that the registry is voluntary and does not give the department access to or control over a surveillance system.

Ephrata police Chief Bill Harvey said the department has been given video from citizens who have home surveillance videos — or trail/game cameras.

Residents, he said, have called and said, “We didn’t see any deer,” but said they captured some suspicious activity.