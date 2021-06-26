A Manheim Township police officer fired multiple shots at a man who nearly struck officers twice with a vehicle in Lancaster Township on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Two officers arrived the 300 block of Waterford Court at around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a stolen vehicle, the district attorney’s office said in a news release. There they found the vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Corry Maurice Brooks, of York.

Brooks attempted to flee when officers approached him, accelerating the vehicle in reverse and striking a police cruiser, according to the news release. Brooks then accelerated toward an officer, who took cover behind a tree. He then continued into a grassy area where he then backed up toward the officer, striking the tree.

The officer fired multiple shots at Brooks as he fled from the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Brooks later crashed a short distance away in the 100 block of Second Lock Road and fled the scene on foot, according to the news release. It is unknown if Brooks was injured during the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which reviews all police shootings in Lancaster County. District Attorney Heather Adams will make a final determination on the use of force upon completion of the investigation.

Brooks will be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the district attorney’s office said. He is already wanted on numerous warrants including felony strangulation and flight to avoid apprehension stemming from separate incidents.

Anyone with information as to Brooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.