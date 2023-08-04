Police were searching for a man they say fired a gun at a man in a Manheim Township neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Tanglewood Lane at 12:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Sergeant Bryan Reysz said multiple witnesses told police two people were walking in the roadway and one fired two shots from a handgun at the other person after an argument. He said nobody was injured and the shooting was not connected to anyone living on the block.

Police taped off a section of a front lawn on the block to look for shell casings. One window on a SUV was shattered near the crime scene.

Reysz said the man who fired the gun fled the scene and police were conducting a search in the area. A person living on Tanglewood Lane said she heard there was a police presence around Cobblestone Court Condominiums shortly after the shooting. The condominiums are one mile south of the block.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.