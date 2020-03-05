A Palmyra Area School District teacher and volunteer basketball coach was charged with child pornography after a Manheim Township police investigation found he tricked seven boys into sending him child pornography, police said.

Andrew Charles Eberhart, 23, of the 1000 block of Challenge Drive, Lebanon, posed as a blonde woman in her 20s known as @JordynMatter on Instagram, and tricked seven boys — ages 11 to 17 — into sending him nude photographs and videos, court documents said.

Eberhart worked at Palmyra Area High School as a special education teacher and at Cedar Crest High School as a volunteer basketball coach, according to media reports.

The investigation began in September 2019 after a Manheim Township police officer was contacted by a mother of a 13-year-old boy about explicit photos that her son had sent to the Instagram account @JordynMatter, police said.

From June 28 to Sept. 8, Eberhart — using the @JordynMatter Instagram account — requested and instructed the 13-year-old boy to take naked photographs and explicit videos of himself and send them to the fake Instagram account, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Police were able to track the IP address associated with the Instagram account back to Eberhart's physical address in October 2019, court documents said.

Manheim Township police, Lancaster County Detective Bureau's Digital Forensics Unit and South Lebanon Township police served a search warrant for all computers, mobile phones and digital storage devices within Eberhart's residence Jan. 22, the affidavit said.

Several files of child pornography were found on Eberhart's devices, court documents said.

When interviewed by a Manheim Township detective, Eberhart admitted to contacting several young boys and posing as young women on Instagram since 2017 in an effort to solicit naked photographs or explicit videos, court documents said.

Eberhart used another Instagram account, @MacieJefferson12, to solicit the child pornography, police said.

All of the boys were students in the Cornwall Lebanon School District, most from the Cedar Crest Middle School or Cedar Crest High School, where Eberhart volunteered as a basketball coach, court documents said.

Eberhart was charged with child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, photograph or film depicting sex acts on computer, corruption of minors and criminal solicitation, according to online court documents.

Eberhart is out of jail after posting $100,000 bail through a surety bond, online court documents said, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.

