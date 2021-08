Manheim Township police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a lost puppy.

At 1:53 p.m., on Thursday, August 12th, 2021, the Manheim Township Police Department found a small female Pug on the 700 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township, police said.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted Pug or her owners should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.