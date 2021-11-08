Manheim Township police have been freed from “Facebook jail,” though officials are still unsure why their page was removed from the social media platform in the first place, the department announced Monday.

Facebook officials contacted the police department Sunday to tell them their page was back on the website, but did not explain why it was initially unpublished, according to a news release.

The page had been in “Facebook jail” – or removed from Facebook – since at least Oct. 20, when a resident notified police they were unable to find the page.

“We are glad to be back and able to speak with a large portion of our citizenry again, to keep them apprised to what is going on in their community,” police said in the news release.

Lt. Michael Piacentino, who tried multiple times to contact Facebook, said previously that something on the department’s page had violated Facebook’s community standards, though he was unsure what it might have been. The page had never previously been restricted before, he said.

Piacentino said not having access to the Facebook page, created around 2013, hampered the department’s ability to share information on crimes, road closures and crashes.