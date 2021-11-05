For two weeks now, the Manheim Township Police Department has been in "Facebook jail," but officials don't know why.

A resident notified the department on Oct. 20 that they were unable to find the page. Since then, Sgt. Michael Piacentino has contacted Facebook several times to find out why, but hasn't received an answer.

Facebook jail is a term used to describe action taken by Facebook restricting a user's access to their page.

Piacentino said a report was made that, somehow, something violated Facebook's community standards. He said he doesn't know what might have been.

Not having access to its Facebook page, which was created around 2013, hampers the department's ability to share information on things such as a crime, road closures and crashes, he said. The page had never been restricted before.