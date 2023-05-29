When Tom Rudzinski was hired as chief of the Manheim Township Police Department, he said to himself that it was a job he’d do for no more than a decade.

In his early 50s, he was already looking ahead to the next chapter of his life. He imagined retiring as soon as he had grandkids living nearby, allowing him to spend his days watching them instead of managing the second-largest law enforcement agency in Lancaster County.

On June 3 and six years into the role, Rudzinski will retire. But it wasn’t the promise of shepherding grandkids to the park that prompted him. Instead, it was something he never planned for – a cancer diagnosis.

“That was the waypoint that I didn't look at. When you write things down or you look at reasons you might do something, that was not anywhere on the radar,” Rudzinski said.

The diagnosis is unusual. Rudzinski has what is called “cancer of an unknown primary.”

“I have cancer throughout my liver, but they don't know where it came from. It came from somewhere else and they can't find where that somewhere else is,” Rudzinski, 58, said during an interview on May 22.

The cancer was found about two years ago during a routine test for a heart condition. On the edge of the X-ray, the doctors saw something unusual. Further tests confirmed the worst.

“It's not curable. It's not operable,” Rudzinski said. When he asked one of his doctors at Johns Hopkins about a prognosis, “he just looked at me and says, ‘You're not gonna live till you're 80.’ That's the only prognosis I got.”

Rudzinski told township officials about his diagnosis and said he would continue working as long as he was able to do the job or until the cancer progressed. Earlier this year, Rudzinksi found out it had spread slightly, though still in his liver, so he told them he would retire on June 3.

Rudzinski has been undergoing chemotherapy and said he largely feels fine, but has noticed he tires more easily than he used to.

The future

As for what’s next, Rudzinski said he plans to volunteer more and rattled off the Knights of Columbus, his church, St. John Neumann, and the Boy Scouts as organizations he’d like to help.

He also serves on the township’s comprehensive planning committee. And at a recent retirement luncheon, he said someone from the township library slipped a volunteer application into his card.

“I'm not going away. I love Manheim Township and I just love being here. It's a great community with great great people and I'm very proud that I was able to, hopefully make a difference,” said Rudzinski. “You're still going to see me around until I can't get out of the house.”

Rudzinski grew up in the Baltimore area and went on to graduate from Franklin & Marshall College. Manheim Township, he said, was a similar community to where he grew up.

“A week after graduation, I got hired by Manheim Township police because I ran ambulance for two years” with the Manheim Township Ambulance Association, Rudzinski said, employing the lingo emergency responders use to describe serving with an ambulance crew.

(In 1988, he won an award for “most hours run,” and in 1989, he won the Assistant Operation Chief’s award, LNP|LancasterOnline archives show.)

“So really, it's like 38 years of service with the township. I knew I wanted to work in Manheim Township, I wanted to live in Manheim Township and that's what I did. I never left.”

Rudzinski studied government and planned to become a lawyer. But becoming a police officer “just kind of fell into place. And that's the career path I took and it just rocketed from there,” he said.

Rudzinksi said he didn’t envision becoming chief when he was a young officer.

“It wasn't even in the back of my mind. I just wanted to do something to help my community and Manheim Township became my community and I'm not one that just wants to sit and do nothing. I always tell people who ask, you should always be looking to improve yourself. You should always be taking more courses and studying and asking questions and doing whatever you can to move ahead. And that's what I did. I guess I took my own advice.”

Asked about memorable cases he was involved with, Rudzinski said the top was the Haines family murders.

On May 12, 2007, Manheim Township High School sophomore Alec Kreider went to the Blossom Hill neighborhood home of his friend Kevin Haines with a plan to smother him.

Once inside, he stabbed Kevin, 16, and his parents, Tom, 51, and Lisa, 47. Maggie Haines, 20, heard screams and went to her parents’ bedroom, where her mother told her to get help. Maggie escaped to a neighbor’s house and called the police.

A month later, Kreider confessed to his father. On Jan. 20, 2017, Kreider, 25, hanged himself at SCI Camp Hill, where he was serving three consecutive life sentences.

Rudzinski said while he was not involved in the investigation itself, the media attention prompted the police department to create a public information officer position, which he assumed.

Rudzinski also received several life saving awards, mainly attributable to being first on the scene to a person in need of help, he said.

And Manheim Township was far less developed 36 years ago.

“There were hardly any traffic lights and more farm fields and stop signs,” he said. And the township had far fewer shopping centers so there were far fewer thefts. When he started, the police department probably had about 30 officers. Now it has 65.

He made a difference

Donna Dimeo, president of the board of commissioners, and township Manager Rick Kane both said Rudzinski made a positive difference in the community.

Dimeo said she is sad to see Rudzinski retire ”because he exemplifies integrity, humility, mentorship and kindness while serving our residents. During his tenure as chief, the dynamics of policing (have) changed. Our chief has handled these changes with grace; moving forward to making sure our residents and officers are heard and treated with respect.”

Kane said Rudzinski’s “dedication and commitment to Manheim Township and its residents has been unwavering. He has truly made a difference to so many and for so many years in our community, we are all going to miss his presence here.”

Kane said the township turned to the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association to help with the search for a new chief. The association is also helping with interviews.

“We have conducted two rounds of interviews, and we are down to two final candidates. We will continue reviewing and meeting with these finalists and would expect a selection and announcement by the middle of June,” Kane said.

Rudzinski said he doesn’t want people to be concerned about him.

“I want people to be concerned about everybody else. I want people to want to do whatever they can to make a difference in this community and wherever they live — because I'm sure there's people reading this elsewhere — but to make a difference in their community, because that's what we're all here to do. We're here to support and love each other and be neighborly and do what we can to help and I think that's why Manheim Township is great. And my goal has always been to make a difference and I just hope that I did.”