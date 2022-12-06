Officers with Manheim Township and Millersville University police took a wanted man into custody after he ran into a Sheetz on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Pennsylvania State Parole and Probation notified Manheim Township police they were following a 25-year-old man with felony warrants. Township officers caught up with the man after he parked at the gas pumps of the Sheetz in the 1700 block of Millersville Road around 12:30 p.m. and went inside the store, police said. The Sheetz is about a mile northeast of Millersville University at the intersection of Wabank and Millersville roads.

Manheim Township police have not yet identified the man or what his warrants were for.

Officers surrounded the building and went inside, prompting the man to run out of the store, police said. Officers arrested the man after a short foot chase and took him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Millersville University sent an alert to students and faculty dismissing social media rumors of an active shooter, and the university officers assisted Manheim Township officers.

Police say they will file additional charges against the man.