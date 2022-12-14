Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect the man's name and other details from a criminal complaint.

Officers with Manheim Township and Millersville University police took a wanted man into custody after he ran into a Sheetz on Dec. 6.

The police have identified the man as Quindon Hill, 25, of Lancaster. Hill was charged on Dec. 10 with seven firearms, drugs, and resisting arrest charges.

Officials with Pennsylvania State Parole and Probation notified Manheim Township police they were following a 25-year-old man with felony warrants. Township officers caught up with the man after he parked at the gas pumps of the Sheetz in the 1700 block of Millersville Road around 12:30 p.m. and went inside the store, police said. The Sheetz is about a mile northeast of Millersville University at the intersection of Wabank and Millersville roads.

Officers surrounded the building and went inside, prompting the man to run out of the store, police said. Officers arrested the man after a short foot chase and took him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Millersville University sent an alert to students and faculty dismissing social media rumors of an active shooter, and the university officers assisted Manheim Township officers.

Hill was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail. Hill's preliminary hearing is on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.