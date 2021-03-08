A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Manheim Township street late at night has been charged after he became violent toward the driver, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Robert Divine Gonzalez, 23, who is homeless, was charged with assault, criminal mischief and failure of a pedestrian to exercise care after he was struck by a passing vehicle in the 1000 block of North Duke Street at 11:23 p.m. on March 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Gonzalez first jumped on the hood of the Volvo that struck him as he crossed the street at a section where there is no crosswalk and stomped on the windshield, shattering it and causing $500 worth of damage, police said.

Gonzalez then turned his attention toward the driver, entering the vehicle and hitting the driver in the face multiple times, causing bruises and other injuries, police said. Officers had to restrain Gonzalez when he attempted to re-engage the driver.

Officers found Gonzalez at the driver’s side door of the vehicle screaming obscenities at the driver and kicking the car, police said. Gonzalez then laid on the roadway screaming and crying while waiting for medical attention, which he turned away after stating he was not injured.

The driver told investigators he had grazed Gonzalez without knocking him to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The driver was transported the hospital to receive treatment at a trauma unit, according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $20,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David P. Miller on March 17.

Gonzalez is also awaiting trial for a charge of retail theft from October 2020, according to court records.