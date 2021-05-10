A Manheim Township husband and wife will be tried in Lancaster County Court on charges they let their teenage children host numerous parties that involved underage drinking and marijuana.

At one of the parties last May, a teenage girl got into a DUI crash in Lancaster city after leaving the home of Andrew A. Makrides, 49, and Lisa D. Makrides, 53, who knew a party had been going on, according to police.

The Makrides waived preliminary hearings that had been scheduled for this afternoon. Messages left with their attorneys were not immediately returned.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level. The next step in their cases is formal arraignment, at which they may enter pleas. The arraignments are scheduled for June 11.

According to Manheim Township police, officers responded to the Makrides' home on Pintail Turn at least 21 times.

Police said the couple showed complete indifference to children's welfare by allowing the parties and tried to hide evidence when police responded. The Makrides' children were 14 and 15 years old at the time of some of the parties.

The parties went back at least as far as November 2019, when 40 to 50 minors were in the basement with a bar, and others were outside smoking marijuana, police said. Several of them threw up in the kitchen bathroom, police said. A girl also fell off a basement step, but the music was so loud that the parents couldn’t hear, police said.

In August 2020, police stopped four girls who had just left the Makrides' home and they admitted smoking marijuana at the house, police said. The four were charged with marijuana possession and one of them was charged with DUI. At that party, according to police, Andrew Makrides came out to the patio where kids were smoking marijuana and said there were too many people there and some had to leave, but he didn't address the smoking.

And in September 2020, the Makrides’ juvenile children got in a car crash while they had marijuana in the car, police said. Someone then stuffed the drugs into a lunchbox and threw it out the window into some weeds, police said. When Andrew Makrides arrived to pick up his kids, he did not cooperate with an officer, police said.

The Makrides are charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of children, as well as one count each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors, both misdemeanors. The couple was arrested in late October and are free on $25,000 recognizance bail.