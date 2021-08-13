A Manheim Township police officer who fired eight shots at a York man who nearly hit him with a car was justified in his use of force, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

The incident happened on June 25 in Lancaster Township, as police tried to arrest Corry Brooks, of York, who is still wanted.

Brooks, 32, didn't show officers his hands or get out of the car when they blocked him in at a parking lot around 8:32 p.m., in the 300 block of Waterford Court, according to police. He was wanted on existing warrants and was the suspect of report of an unauthorized use of vehicle.

As an officer reached in to grab Brooks, he put the car into reverse and hit the gas, taking the officer backward at first and hitting a police car, according to the district attorney's office. Brooks then drove around another police vehicle and hit a metal fence, reversed into a tree and finally drove off.

After Brooks hit the tree, an officer nearby fired eight shots toward Brooks as he drove off, according to the district attorney's office. The officer's name was not released.

All eight rounds struck the car, the district attorney's office said in a release, but they don't think that Brooks was hit or that any of the eight rounds penetrated the vehicle.

Brooks crashed about three-quarters of a mile away and then ran from the scene, the district attorney's office said.

The district attorney's office said they used dashcam footage from a police cruiser to corroborate the officers' versions of events.

"[Brooks] disregarded multiple lawful commands from the officers, choosing instead to place the officers in apparent danger of death or serious bodily injury," Adams said in a press release Friday morning. "The officer’s belief that his actions were necessary to protect himself and others from serious physical injury was reasonable given that the driver nearly struck him multiple times and fled the scene in the vehicle."

Brooks is still wanted on numerous charges, including those from the June 25 incident, which include felony counts of aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and institutional vandalism of an educational facility.

Details of how and what was vandalized were not released.

It is the 20th officer-involved shooting that has been justified in Lancaster County since 2008. Click here for a current list and more information on the shootings.

Anyone with information on Brooks and where his is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.