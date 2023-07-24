Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, July 10, and Sunday, July 16.

1. Former Manheim Township lacrosse player dies following car crash

The Manheim Township community was rocked after former L-L League boys lacrosse All-Star Lucian Li died last Tuesday night.

Li had been hospitalized over the previous weekend following a car crash in Chester County on July 14 where his Volkswagen Taos was struck head on by a GMC Sierra driven by Matthew DeAngelis of Wayne, Delaware County, who died at the scene.

Two of Li's collegiate lacrosse teammates at Kenyon College were passengers in his car; they were listed in critical but stable condition at Paoli Hospital.

Li's family released a statement, which said “The Li family is grateful for all of the support from family, friends and the community, as well as all of the emergency personnel/first responders and the medical staff at Paoli Hospital for their incredible care."

2. Tiny home open house: Tour 12 tiny homes from this Lancaster County tiny builder

There’s a huge amount of interest in tiny homes.

A local tiny home dealer, Endeavor, will have an open house for a dozen little homes Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 33 Industrial Road, Elizabethtown, where the homes are built by Atomic Homes.

Atomic Homes is a tiny part of Atomic, an entertainment company that is part of the Rock Lititz campus. The company builds big sets for stages, such as the Super Bowl halftime show. Atomic Homes brings the design to a smaller scale. Liv-Connected designs the tiny homes. Atomic Homes builds them and they are sold by Endeavor, an Elizabethtown-area company formerly known as Live Tiny.

3. Are you a burger fan? Here are 5 in Lancaster County that you have to try

As part of our Summer Visit Lancaster series, LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Victoria Bostwick lists some of her favorite places to get your burger on in the county.

4. Lancaster Watchdog: After more than 10 years owner still hoping to revive stalled plans for The Hotel Fulton; 'I'm dumb enough to see it through'

On a cold, rainy night in February 2013, Rob McGrath celebrated the opening of The Hotel Fulton with an event inside what had previously been the Fulton Bar.

The debut of McGrath’s new Lancaster city restaurant at 637 N. Plum St. followed the previous years’ opening of a Lancaster location for Roburrito’s, his York-based burrito chain.

But the morning after the private family and friends’ event, McGrath discovered a disaster.

“The second day is when we came in and saw the roof on the floor where it wasn’t supposed to be,” McGrath said during a December 2020 hearing in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board case in which he described the history of the property. “The roof was laying on the bar top.”

More than 10 years after that aborted debut, a new opening day for The Hotel Fulton remains elusive. Derailed by the roof collapse that revealed serious structural problems, the return of what was once a beloved neighborhood restaurant has also been bogged down by confusion over permitting requirements and an apparent computer error that put its valuable liquor license in jeopardy.

5. 16 years after Lancaster couple died in car wreck, parents share how they've moved forward

July 21 is the hardest day of the year for two Lancaster County couples — Barry and Dianne Smith and Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson.

Sixteen years ago they received the unimaginable news that each of their youngest children had died together in a traffic crash.

Kevin Smith, 27, and Jolene Donelan, 25, were killed when the Ford Explorer in which they were driving was hit by a Greyhound bus shortly after they traveled over the Delaware Memorial Bridge on their way to the beach. There were no other deaths or injuries.

With the benefit of time, the couple’s parents can reflect on what has worked for them in the healing process and are sharing their journey now with the hope it might help others struggling after a tragic loss. Friends, faith and physical remembrances are just a few of the important elements that have helped the parents move forward.

“The hole in the heart is still there for us,” Barry Smith said. “But the support we’ve had has helped us to heal.”