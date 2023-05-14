Manheim Township mom's legacy lives on as nonprofit makes its first donation nearly 2 years after her death

When 7-year-old Ellie and 4-year-old sister Frannie feel a longing to see their mother, they usually go to their dad’s bedroom.

In a corner of Ryan McCreary’s room are many items reminding the girls of their mom, Ginny. There’s an urn with Ginny McCreary’s ashes. It’s near a pile of about 20 Parting Stones that also contain her ashes. There are photos, artwork and cards Ellie and Frannie had made for their mom as she battled a rare cancer.

Sometimes Ellie and Frannie will ask their dad, “Where did mommy go?”

“I explain that she passed away,” Ryan said. “That she’s in heaven.”

Sometimes the girls will ask if they’ll ever be able to see their mom again, to which Ryan replies, “Not here, but in heaven.”

These conversations are always difficult but take on heightened meaning as the three plan to gather this Mother’s Day with Ginny’s parents.

One thing Ryan holds on to — and one day he hopes his daughters will understand — is that while Ginny is gone, her spirit lives on in very tangible ways.

Always an empathetic and thoughtful mom, friend and neighbor, Ginny, a lifelong Manheim Township resident, underwent such aggressive treatment that her case is cited by researchers who are working on better therapies and a cure.

While cancer was robbing her of life, Ginny also thought to smooth the path of those following in her footsteps by creating an organization that has just begun to make a difference.

‘It’s been rough’

The McCrearys spent part of the first week of October 2019 celebrating Ellie’s 4th birthday. The next week Ginny underwent surgery to remove a hematoma, or a collection of blood, the size of a cherry tomato from her left thigh. A biopsy of the mass revealed it was noncancerous.

Ginny was relieved until a few days later when she coughed up clotted blood, resulting in a trip to the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital. A scan of Ginny’s chest revealed nodules all over her lungs.

“Too many to count,” Ryan said.

After nine days in the hospital, more than 70 tests and a lung biopsy, Ginny was diagnosed with stage 4 CIC-DUX4 round cell sarcoma cancer.

“That’s a lot for a 32-year-old mom of 2,” Ginny posted on Instagram when recalling the diagnosis exactly a year later. “Not gonna lie, it’s been rough.”

Over the next two years, Ginny underwent 10 radiation treatments and about three dozen chemo treatments. The last year of treatment was under the direction of Dr. Pete Anderson, an oncologist at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Sarcoma cancer 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States each year. Of those new cases, 13,400 will be sarcoma cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Less than 200 cases of CIC-DUX4 sarcoma cancer were reported worldwide through 2022, according to a study published in Frontiers in Oncology. More than half of children up to age 14 with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma die within five years of diagnosis, according to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

“You weren’t afraid to treat her,” Anderson said. “She was not only a loving person but a forgiving one in knowing that there would be side effects of treatment, but she’d work with you to treat them. Instead of saying ‘Why me?’ She’d say, ‘Why not me?’ … Those are the patients who tend to live longer. She knew the odds were against her, but she managed to live longer than most patients in her situation.”

“Her mindset was she wanted to go as aggressive as possible in order to zap it out of her system,” Ryan said.

Ginny made it nearly two full years after her initial cancer diagnosis. Surrounded by family at her home, Ginny took her final breaths Aug. 15, 2021. She was 34.

Along the way, Ginny knew her chance of survival was slim and felt an urge to give others in her position more of a fighting chance. Maybe she could create a nonprofit to raise money that directly benefits oncologists working toward developing an effective treatment for CIC-DUX4 sarcoma.

Friends suggested a spin exercise bicycle class as a fundraiser, which led to a possible name for the nonprofit: Spin4Gin.

From suggestion to research funder

Since 2021, Spin4Gin has raised nearly $100,000. Most of that has come from an annual golf fundraising event called Drive Out Sarcoma at Foxchase Golf Club in East Cocalico Township.

The nonprofit made its first donation in January: $35,000 to the Cleveland Clinic to benefit the sarcoma cancer research led by Anderson.

“The donation has done several things,” Anderson said. “It will help present work at conferences, like the one where I presented work at in Vancouver, Canada, in November — Ginny was actually one of the cases presented. I’ve coordinated with a doctor who is developing a 3D model of CIC-DUX4 and have been working with experts here at the Cleveland Clinic to develop what we call Caris reports.”

Caris reports look at things on the molecular level, which will aid in Anderson’s goal of developing a vaccine to treat CIC-DUX4.

“The bottom line is we’re getting much better at getting information for patients with rare sarcomas like Ginny,” Anderson said.

Spin4Gin By The Numbers Raised $38,200 in 2020 through jewelry purchases, raffle items, custom house drawings by Ryan McCreary’s dad Bob McCreary, and a clothing sale, among other things. $87,447 from Drive Out Sarcoma golf fundraising event at Foxchase Golf Club in 2021 and 2022, which included donations from individuals and local businesses. $5,592 in July 2022 (July is Sarcoma Cancer Awareness Month) through fundraising at local restaurants including Luca, Annie Bailey’s, Per Diem, Conway Social Club and Stoner Grille. $2,060 on Giving Tuesday in 2022. Giving Tuesday is an annual nationwide event the Tuesday after Thanksgiving that encourages donations to nonprofits. $2,605 by 40 riders in spin class at Universal Athletic Club on March 12, 2023, which would have been Ginny’s 36th birthday. $450 in April 2023 through three-day online jewelry sale through Kendrascott.com. Donated $15,300 donation to Penn Medicine for sarcoma cancer research in November 2020 (before Spin4Gin officially formed as a nonprofit). $35,000 donation by Spin4Gin to the Cleveland Clinic to benefit sarcoma cancer research being led by Dr. Pete Anderson on Jan. 16, 2023.

Strides are being made elsewhere, like in California, where Dr. Ross Okimoto said he believes he has discovered the engine that drives CIC-DUX4 sarcoma. He said he knows of a drug already in clinical trial for another disease that he hopes can be repurposed and used to stop CIC-DUX4.

Okimoto is testing that drug in mice and said he hopes to enroll human patients in clinical trials by the end of this year. The past two years of his research has been aided by a $50,000 grant Okimoto received from the Sarcoma Foundation of America in 2021.

“Without that I would run out of funds to continue the research,” Okimoto said.

That’s where nonprofits like Spin4Gin can help.

“We’re hoping as we continue to increase awareness and funds that someday we’ll see progress and hopefully find a cure,” Spin4Gin board member Abby Pasic said. “Maybe it won’t be in our lifetime, but maybe in Ellie’s and Frannie’s lifetime.”

Pasic is one of at least four women with wristbands inscribed with the following question: What would Ginny do?

It’s a question many mothers who knew Ginny have asked themselves since her death.

“Ginny was my encyclopedia on all things mom,” Pasic said. “She gave me all the tips and tricks.”

Ginny was also organized when it came to the kids’ schedules, grocery shopping and cooking the family dinner.

They are gaps Ryan is still learning to fill while trying to raise two little girls and work a full-time job.

Rays of light

One of the hardest parts of Ginny’s days fighting cancer was a recurring question: Would she live to see her girls grow up?

“The answer is I likely will not,” she said in an Instagram video July 29, 2021. “So, I’ve just learned to push that thought to the back of my head.”

At the start of parenthood, Ginny transitioned from full time to part time in her work with a local advertising firm. Ryan, a full-time director at Benchmark Construction, took on more of the load at home when Ginny was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“And then COVID hit,” Ryan said. “I was able to arrange to work from home. That was super beneficial from a child care standpoint — to be able to get up early with the girls, get them breakfast in between phone calls.”

The early morning routine continues today.

“I didn’t want to have the girls wake up and me not be there for them,” he said.

Dinner is a work in progress.

“Fortunately for me, Ellie and Frannie don’t have a huge repertoire of what they like to eat,” Ryan said. “Their favorites are butter noodles, grilled cheese, mac and cheese.”

During the week, Ryan shares a nanny, or babysitter, with neighbor Sarah Jordan, Ginny’s childhood friend who is also a mother of two young girls.

The girls’ grandparents also have stepped up. It’s a team of support that developed during Ginny’s cancer journey, giving her hope during the difficult moments.

“The world truly is a wonderful place, even in the darkest times,” Ginny said in an Instagram post Oct. 21, 2020. “I just want the chance to teach that to my girls and see them grow to experience it.”

On the Monday evening of Jan. 28, 2021, Ellie and Frannie laid in Ginny’s arms as she sat on the wood floor near the bottom of the steps inside their home. Ginny rocked back and forth, singing the song that gave her strength amid her cancer battle: Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.”

A song of encouragement, its message is that there is light, or a rainbow, after a storm.

Now, whenever Ellie and Frannie see a rainbow, they think of their mom.

“It makes them happy,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, others connected to Ginny find encouragement by continuing the work she started.

“She created something not only to carry on her legacy but to help others,” Pasic said. “The beauty of Spin4Gin is that we’re basically staying true to her vision and the values she put forth, and we’re continuing to propel that forward.”

Upcoming Fundraisers Join Team Spin4Gin on Sept. 9 in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, in the Race to Cure Sarcoma, with all funds supporting the Sarcoma Foundation of America. To do so, visit p2p.onecause.com/philadelphia. The third annual Drive Out Sarcoma Golf Tournament at Foxchase Golf Club is Sept. 22. If interested in joining as a sponsor, contact Abby Pasic at abby.pasic@gmail.com. If interested in learning more about Spin4Gin, or to make a donation, visit spin4gin.com.