Manheim Township Middle School students will unveil and celebrate a new mural, “Who We Are,” on Saturday.
Seventh grade music students and eighth grade art students collaborated with artist-in-residence Melinda Steffy, a Philadelphia visual artist, to create the mural.
Using a system designed by Steffy, the mural converts the “Who We Are” school song sheet music into an abstract geometric artwork which translates the notes and rhythms into colors and boxes.
The song “Who We Are” was written for the 2021-2022 school term. Its lyrics are by Anthony Bruno, Sarah Craig and Francis Caravella, with music by Caravella.
Teachers Rachel Bucher Swank, seventh grade music, and Lauren Michaud, eighth grade art, shared class lessons about the creative way art and music intersect referring to Steffy’s work. Swank knew Steffy from her college days at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. They reconnected again in 2018 after Swank discovered the artist’s music-translation artwork.
“Rachel reached out for me to do a one-day classroom visit in March 2022,” said Steffy, whose parents live in Marietta. “That sparked Lauren and Rachel’s idea for the mural.”
The teachers requested and received a $4,500 grant from the Manheim Township Educational Foundation for the artist to work with the over 900 middle school students on the yearlong project.
Students used a system created by Steffy to translate the music into art.
“Translating music through art is another way of communicating,” said Steffy.
Steffy matches the 12 notes in a chromatic musical scale to a 12-color wheel featuring primary, secondary and tertiary colors. Since the song doesn’t use all 12 notes, there are only nine different colors in the mural. Unpainted areas represent rests, or breaks in the music.
Raelynn Rosario, seventh grade music student, is proud of the work done on the mural which she said was a great teamwork effort among students.
“It was so interesting to see how to use colors to show musical notes using the color-wheel translation,” said Rosario.
For Noah Connell, eighth grade art student, it was impressive to see how the mural combines art and music together.
“It represents our school and school song,” Noah said. “It influences how we see our school.”
Students used the grid method technique – common in large-scale art projects – which involves dividing an image into a series of smaller, more manageable sections. Steffy created the blueprint. Michaud and Swank drew the image on larger wood panels and taped them together after students painted them.
Painting on wood required several coats of paint which gave a hands-on opportunity for all students to work on the project.
“Students suggested including the Blue Streaks signature lightning bolt, which is a tinted image in the center of the mural,” said Swank.
Manheim Township Middle School students prep for new art mural [photos]
Manheim Township Middle School students were hard at work Tuesday on what will become a mural in the school.
Seventh grade music teacher Rachel Bucher Swank and eighth grade art teacher Lauren Michaud received a grant from the Manheim Township Educational Foundation to work with Melinda Steffy, a Philadelphia visual artist. Steffy is coaching seventh and eighth grade art and music students to grid the melody of the school’s alma mater. The gridded art will eventually come together as a mural.
While Steffy was unable to attend Tuesday’s painting as originally planned, she helped guide the students via Zoom.
The school plans to celebrate the mural’s completion with an event in May; stay tuned for more details in a story closer to that event in LNP | LancasterOnline.
The 8-by-8-feet mural with 2-by-2-feet sections of 16 panels weighs about 175 pounds.
“The collective aspects of the mural make it special and impactful for our students,” said Michaud.
Swank agreed.
“It’s representative of the best our school can be,” she said.
Though finished on April 21, teachers consider it a work in progress until it’s actually mounted on the interior wall of the school atrium above the trophy case on Saturday morning.