Manheim Township Middle School canceled Friday's in-person classes after a school counselor died Thursday morning.

Middle school classes will be held remotely Friday.

In a letter to parents, school Principal Christine Resh announced the death of guidance counselor Alexandra Chitwood.

District spokeswoman Marcie Brody confirmed Chitwood's death in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

"In order to provide grief counseling to both staff and students, and because we are equipped to offer remote learning, we are having our middle school students move to remote learning from home tomorrow (Friday) so we have the ability for our staff and students to continue to receive counseling throughout the day," Brody said.

Additional services will be provided next week, according to the letter sent to parents.

“We are greatly saddened by Mrs. Chitwood’s death; she touched our school community and the lives of our students,” Resh wrote. “As a school community, we express our condolences to the families and friends of the Chitwood family.”

Brody said the school district was not notified of Chitwood's cause of death.

Chitwood was with the district for 18 years and was a counselor for both middle school and high school buildings, according to Brody.

Only Manheim Township Middle School will not have in-person classes Friday. All other district schools will operate as usual.