A Manheim Township man with a history of burglary convictions will spend up to 15 years in prison for a string of burglaries in 2019.

Zachary Arthur May was sentenced to five to 15 years for burglaries at Lititz and Manheim Township businesses that occurred from June 6, 2019, through that September. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker also sentenced May to five to 15 years on two counts of criminal trespassing that occurred in Schuylkill County around the same time as the burglaries, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

The sentences will be served simultaneously.

Investigators and prosecutors used May’s cellphone location data and surveillance footage to link him to the burglaries.

May, 36, broke into High Sports in Lititz on June 6, 2019, according to the district attorney’s office. Around the same time and over the next several months he broke into Overlook Golf Course in Manheim Township, the office reported.

In total, the district attorney’s office said May cause more than $10,000 in damage and stole items including a vehicle key, cash and a gift card.

During the 2019 burglaries, May was on parole for breaking into churches and an elementary school in Berks and Lancaster counties in 2016, according to the district attorney’s office.

May was sentenced on Nov. 12.