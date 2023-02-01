A Manheim Township man was under the influence when he crashed head-on into a car on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township, killing retired school bus driver Carole Stockdale and seriously injuring another woman, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Police charged William Vaughan-Geib, 29, with vehicular homicide while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a traffic citation.

Court documents also indicate Vaughan-Geib waived a separate DUI charge to Lancaster County court the day the crash happened.

Vaughan-Geib was driving 25 mph over the speed limit around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, in the eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of New Holland Pike when he crashed his 2017 Ford Escape into an oncoming 2016 Mazda CX5, police said. The area is just east of the Conestoga River and west of Route 23's intersection with Snake Hill Road. Police noted the speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

Kyra Dobler, 62, of Akron, was driving the Mazda, and Stockdale, 63, of Lititz, was a passenger.

Responding officers performed CPR on Stockdale, but the Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni rule that she died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that her death was accidental.

Born in Bedford, Quebec, Canada, Stockdale moved to Lititz with her family in 1993, according to her obituary. She became naturalized as an American citizen in 2020.

Stockdale was a school bus driver for many years in Warwick School District and Manheim Township but had to retire in 2020 when she lost her eyesight. She was also a 10-year survivor of breast cancer.

Dobler’s injuries landed her in the ICU with numerous injuries and broken bones, according to a GoFundMe set up for her. The author of the fundraiser notes Dobler has a “long road” to recovery. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe raised more than $14,000 to help the family with bills.

An ambulance took Vaughan-Geib to a local hospital for injuries. Police said blood samples revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, in his system. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana in his vehicle.

Vaughan-Geib was arrested October 20, 2022 for driving under the influence of marijuana in West Lampeter Township. He was charged with seven counts related to driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Vaughan-Geib is currently in Lancaster County Prison.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.