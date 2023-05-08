A Manheim Township man will spend up to 11 years in state prison for selling the fentanyl that killed Chad Neiss II in 2020.

Derrick Bunteman, 28, pleaded guilty in February to a single felony count of drug delivery resulting in death. He admitted selling fentanyl in packaging with the label “Maserati” to Neiss on Oct. 5, 2020; Neiss, 25, was found dead in the bedroom of his Manheim Township home the following day.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad sentenced Bunteman to 5-½ to 11 years on May 2.

“People always try to put the blame on the victim, but the people who deliver and sell these drugs know what can happen in these situations,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said. “Especially with heroin and fentanyl. The defendant knew people were overdosing on this brand of drug.”

Ponessa said Bunteman was a low- to mid-level drug dealer. Investigators were aware of another person who twice overdosed, but did not die, on fentanyl with that same label a few weeks before Neiss died.

Bunteman told Conrad that he struggled with fentanyl addiction and had gotten away from bad influences. He also said he was unaware of the earlier overdose until investigators told him.

Bunteman’s attorney, Courtney Monson, said Bunteman himself overdosed and went into a coma in November.

“Fentanyl is a wretched drug,” Conrad told Bunteman. “You don’t have to be the one out there peddling this drug, yet you are.”

Neiss, a 2013 Manheim Township High School graduate known as “Bomber,” played ice hockey, lacrosse and football.

A scholarship fund has been set up at Lancaster Ice Rink in Neiss’ memory. It covers up to $500 of the fee for a Lancaster Firebird player to compete in the Delaware Valley Hockey League. For much of his life Neiss played for the Firebirds, a Lancaster-based amateur youth hockey team.

For the last two years, Iron Valley Golf Club has held the Chad Neiss II Memorial Golf Outing, with proceeds split between the scholarship fund and Lancaster Ice Rink.