A man repeatedly harassed a District Judge’s office last week, at one point threatening to blow it up, according to Manheim Township police.

Ryan W. Bunting, 40, whose last known address was in Manheim Township, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

Bunting called the office of Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle at 1351 Elm Avenue in Lancaster Township around 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Bunting was calling in regards to a pending citation in which he is the defendant, though it is not clear what case it was in reference to.

The judge’s office told investigators Bunting became unruly during the call, hurling obscenities at two staff members, who eventually hung up, police said. Bunting then proceeded to call the office again more than a dozen times, continuing to harass employees and use obscenities.

At one point, Bunting told staff he would “come down there and blow the place up,” placing staff in fear for their safety, according to the affidavit.

Staff members were able to verify Bunting’s identity when he emailed them a change of plea from his personal email address, police said.

Bunting is free on a $20,000 unsecured bail, court records show. A new preliminary hearing date has not been set after his case was transferred from Sponaugle to Judge Andrew LeFever on Sept. 7.